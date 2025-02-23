Nikola filed for bankruptcy. Meet the other failed EV startups

Electric vehicle startup Nikola (NKLA) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Feb. 19, completing the former Wall Street darling’s backslide.

Advertisement

At its 2020 peak, Nikola was valued at $27 billion, had signed a multibillion-dollar agreement with General Motors (GM) , and had planned to deliver all-electric and fuel-cell electric semi-truck.

Shortly after it went public in 2020 via a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC), the short-seller firm Hindenburg Research issued a scathing report calling Nikola “an intricate fraud built on dozens of lies.” In 2021, Nikola paid $125 million to settle charges with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Founder and CEO Trevor Milton was convicted of fraud in 2022 and sentenced to four years in prison the following year. Milton, who resigned after Hindenburg’s report came out, wrote that he saw the bankruptcy filing “from a mile away” and accused company executives of framing “a founder for a crime they didn’t commit” and destroying Nikola’s brand.

“Like other companies in the electric vehicle industry, we have faced various market and macroeconomic factors that have impacted our ability to operate,” Nikola CEO Steve Girsky said in a statement.

Nikola, which plans to sell some assets and eventually exit Chapter 11, joins the ranks of dozens of EV companies that have crashed and burned over the years. Here are some of their names.