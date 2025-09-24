These are North America's most popular airports
J.D. Power's 2025 survey ranks North American airports based on ease of travel, trust, facilities, and more
Flying isn't always a fun experience – and it can be even more trying if you have a layover. Not all airports are the same, though. While some are confusing and seem to lack anywhere decent to grab a bite as you wait for your flight, others are a lot more welcoming.
Whether it's a good balance of travelers amidst the terminals or an efficient handling of security lines, these hubs make your trip a bit more enjoyable. J.D. Power recently released its 2025 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, which measures overall passenger satisfaction.
Here's a look at top ranking airports in the "mega" (those with 33 million or more passengers per year), "large" (10-32.9 million passengers) and "medium" (4.5-9.9 million passengers) categories.
2 / 10
Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (Mega)
BalkansCat
For the second year in a row, this hub has topped the J.D. Power list. It boasted a score of 660 out of 1,000. Last year over 18 million people enplaned there, according to the FAA.
3 / 10
Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (Mega)
Barry Winiker
Like last year, Detroit's airport (with its funky light tunnel in the McNamara terminal) is the bridesmaid of the mega list, scoring 649 out of 1,000.
4 / 10
Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (Mega)
Boarding1Now
Phoenix once again took third among mega airports in the J.D. Power survey. Last year it served 25.6 million passengers. (If you're curious, by the way, where the list changed from last year, that would be at the number four spot, where New York's JFK moved up a spot, beating Dallas-Fort Worth.)
5 / 10
John Wayne Airport, Orange County (Large)
Allen J. Schaben
Located in Santa Ana, this airport topped the 'large' category with a score of 730 out of 1,000 and is a favorite alternative of many travelers to the Los Angeles area.
6 / 10
Tampa International Airport (Large)
John Coletti
This Central Florida standard earned a score of 709 in the J.D. Power survey. It's frequented by people vacationing on the Gulf or avoiding the Orlando theme parks in favor of Busch Gardens.
7 / 10
Dallas Love Field (Large)
Joe Hendrickson
Like John Wayne Airport, this alternative to the mega-airport in the Dallas area is a favorite of some travelers, who don't mind the longer commute. It captured a score of 705 (easily topping Dallas-Fort Worth's 620).
8 / 10
Indianapolis International Airport (Medium)
This marks the fourth year in a row that Indianapolis has topped the medium airport category. Just under 5.2 million people explored it last year, giving it a score of 713.
9 / 10
Ontario International Airport (Medium)
While it sounds like it would be based in Canada, this California airport is located about 40 miles east of Los Angels. It boasted a score of 709.
10 / 10
Buffalo Niagara International Airport (Medium)
The smallest of the winning airports, with just 2.5 million passengers last year, Buffalo's airport is a gateway for many Canadian travelers as well as tourists headed to Niagra Falls. It scored 698 in the J.J. Power survey.