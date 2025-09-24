These are North America's most popular airports J.D. Power's 2025 survey ranks North American airports based on ease of travel, trust, facilities, and more

Flying isn't always a fun experience – and it can be even more trying if you have a layover. Not all airports are the same, though. While some are confusing and seem to lack anywhere decent to grab a bite as you wait for your flight, others are a lot more welcoming.

Whether it's a good balance of travelers amidst the terminals or an efficient handling of security lines, these hubs make your trip a bit more enjoyable. J.D. Power recently released its 2025 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, which measures overall passenger satisfaction.

Here's a look at top ranking airports in the "mega" (those with 33 million or more passengers per year), "large" (10-32.9 million passengers) and "medium" (4.5-9.9 million passengers) categories.