Your ultimate guide to watching the total solar eclipse

The big day — April 8 — is almost upon us. Millions of people across North America are in the midst of planning for the Great North American Eclipse, and we’re here to help you get the most from this once-in-a-lifetime event.



You’re probably aware of the key details by now, but here’s a quick breakdown. The total solar eclipse, the first in North America since 2017 and remarkable for its exceptionally long path of totality, is set to cut a swath across the continent on Monday, April 8. The path of totality — the zone inside of which the Moon completely obscures the Sun — starts in Mexico, and follows a path that leads through more than a dozen U.S. states and six Canadian provinces. Partial eclipses will be seen across the entirety of North America, save for northwest Alaska and parts of Yukon and the Northwest Territories.

The upcoming solar eclipse features an unusually broad path of totality, spanning 62 to 71 miles (100 to 115 kilometers). The duration of totality will exceed four minutes, varying by location and with longer experiences closer to the path’s center.

That’s your executive summary — now onto the nitty-gritty of preparing for (and best experiencing) the upcoming stellar spectacle.