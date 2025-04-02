NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) reports earnings

In This Story NBY -0.87%

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY-0.87% ) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling CC Share Subtitles Off

English DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling

The filing details the company's significant changes, including the sale of its Avenova assets to PRN Physician Recommended Nutriceuticals, LLC for $11.5 million, finalized on January 17, 2025. This sale constituted the disposal of substantially all of NovaBay's revenue-generating operations.

DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling

Additionally, NovaBay completed the divestiture of its wound care trademarks to Phase One Health LLC on January 8, 2025, for $500,000, further reducing its operational scope.

Advertisement

NovaBay's financial results for 2024 reflect a net loss from continuing operations of $7.2 million, compared to a $6.1 million loss in 2023. The company reported total net sales of $9.8 million, a decrease from $10.5 million in the prior year.

Advertisement

The company is pursuing a Plan of Dissolution, subject to stockholder approval, which could result in the liquidation of the company and distribution of remaining assets to stockholders.

Advertisement

NovaBay's board is also exploring other strategic alternatives, including potential business combinations, should the dissolution not proceed.

The company has engaged Lucid Capital Markets, LLC to assist in identifying and evaluating these strategic alternatives.

Advertisement

As of December 31, 2024, NovaBay held $430,000 in cash and cash equivalents, with additional proceeds anticipated from the Avenova Asset Sale and Wound Care Divestiture.

NovaBay's stock remains listed on the NYSE American, but the company is subject to potential delisting due to non-compliance with certain listing standards.

Advertisement

The company has reduced its workforce to four employees following the asset sales, and its future operations will focus on fulfilling remaining contractual obligations and strategic planning.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. annual 10-K report dated April 2, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.