Weight loss drug breakthroughs, gene therapies, and more: 8 clinical trials to watch right now

We’re only a few months a way from the end of the year, but pharma companies still have a steady stream of clinical trial results to announce before then. Several companies — including Novo Nordisk (NVO), Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) and Amgen (AMGN) — are expecting to post the results of their next-gen weight loss drugs. Plus, CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) is set to share preliminary findings from a trial testing CTX112, a genetically engineered cell therapy for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Meanwhile, Moderna (MRNA) may be on the verge of launching a new product beyond its COVID-19 vaccine.

Check out all these and more must-watch clinical trials.