Elon Musk urges Tesla staffers to 'hang onto your stock' even though it has fallen 50%
Pharma

The rise of Ozempic maker Novo Nordisk to one of the world's most valuable companies

Novo Nordisk could become the first $1 trillion pharma company thanks to soaring demand for its weight loss drugs. Its success has been a century in the making

By
Bruce Gil
Novo Nordisk logo
Novo Nordisk is the 12th most valuable company in the world by market cap.
Image: Bloomberg (Getty Images)

In the last few years, Danish pharma giant Novo Nordisk has become one of the most valuable companies in the world thanks to soaring demand for its diabetes and weight loss medications Ozempic and Wegovy. But its success has actually been over 100 years in the making, with roots that go back to 1922 and the discovery of insulin. Here is a summary of key events in the rise of Novo Nordisk.

1922: Danish Nobel laureate August Krogh secures rights to produce insulin in Denmark

1922: Danish Nobel laureate August Krogh secures rights to produce insulin in Denmark

Charles Best and Frederick Grant Banting
Charles Best and Frederick Grant Banting
Image: Novo Nordisk

Physiologist August Krogh travelled to Canada in 1922 to meet with Canadian scientists Frederick Grant Banting, Charles Best, and John James Richard Macleod, who had just discovered insulin. Krogh secured the rights to produce it in Denmark.

1923: Nordisk Insulinlaboratorium is founded

1923: Nordisk Insulinlaboratorium is founded

August and Marie Krogh
August and Marie Krogh
Image: Novo Nordisk

Krogh, his wife Marie — a doctor who was living with diabetes, scientist Hans Christian Hagedorn, and pharmacist August Kongsted established Nordisk Insulinboratorium in 1923 and start producing and commercializing insulin in Denmark.

1925: Rival Novo Terapeutisk Laboratorium is established

1925: Rival Novo Terapeutisk Laboratorium is established

Thorvald Pedersen
Thorvald Pedersen
Image: Novo Nordisk

After a disagreement, Hans Christian Hagedorn fired chemist and pharmacist Thorvald Pedersen in 1924. Pedersen’s brother Harald also left the company and joined Thorvald in forming the competing company Novo Terapeutisk Laboratorium.

1920s - 1980s Nordisk and Novo continue developing diabetes treatments

1920s - 1980s Nordisk and Novo continue developing diabetes treatments

Image for article titled The rise of Ozempic maker Novo Nordisk to one of the world&#39;s most valuable companies
Image: Novo Nordisk (Reuters)

Over six decades, rivals Nordisk and Novo advance treatments for diabetes and other illnesses by opening hospitals, establishing foundations, and developing breakthrough medications.

1985: Novo launches the world's first insulin pen

1985: Novo launches the world’s first insulin pen

Image for article titled The rise of Ozempic maker Novo Nordisk to one of the world&#39;s most valuable companies
Image: Novo Nordisk

Novo introduces NovoPen, the first insulin pen injection in 1985, making it easier for patients to self-administer the medication at more accurate doses.

1989: The two companies merge to form Novo Nordisk

1989: The two companies merge to form Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk logo and building
Image: Scanpix Denmark (Reuters)

Noridisk and Novo merge in 1989 to become the world’s largest producer of insulin: Novo Nordisk.

1996: Novo Nordisk launches NovoSeven to treat rare bleeding disorders

1996: Novo Nordisk launches NovoSeven to treat rare bleeding disorders

Image for article titled The rise of Ozempic maker Novo Nordisk to one of the world&#39;s most valuable companies
Image: Novo Nordisk

The merged company continues making life-saving medications. Novo Nordisk launched NovoSeven in 1996 as the first effective treatment for people with hemophilia with inhibitors.

2017: FDA approves Ozempic for treatment of Type 2 diabetes

2017: FDA approves Ozempic for treatment of Type 2 diabetes

Ozempic
Image: George Frey (Reuters)

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approves Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes. The glucagon-like peptide (GLP-1) receptor agonist injections regulates blood sugar levels and becomes known for its weight loss side effects.

2021: FDA approves Wegovy for weight loss

2021: FDA approves Wegovy for weight loss

Wegovy injection pens
Image: Staff (Reuters)

The FDA approves Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy, another GLP-1 medication, for the use of weight loss.

2023: Novo Nordisk becomes the most valuable company in Europe

2023: Novo Nordisk becomes the most valuable company in Europe

Image for article titled The rise of Ozempic maker Novo Nordisk to one of the world&#39;s most valuable companies
Image: Novo Nordisk

Skyrocketing sales of these drugs have made Novo Nordisk the most valuable company in Europe, surpassing luxury conglomerate LVMH last year. Sales of the drugs even helped boost Denmark’s GDP by 1.8% in 2023.

2024: Novo Nordisk becomes 12th-most valuable company in the world

2024: Novo Nordisk becomes 12th-most valuable company in the world

Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen
Novo Nordisk CEO Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen
Image: Tom Little (Reuters)

The company announced this year that its upcoming pill, Amycretin, helped users lose an average of 13% of body weight after 12 weeks, according to an early stage trial. This news made the company’s stock soar, raising its market cap above Tesla’s and making it the 12th-most valuable company in the world.

