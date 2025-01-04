Nvidia's acquisition, Samsung's $181 million stake, and KoBold Metals' raise: This week's AI launches

Nvidia (NVDA) completed a $700 million acquisition of AI startup Run:ai this week. Through the deal, Run:ai’s AI infrastructure software will be open-source, the startup, which focuses on optimizing GPU systems, said.

Run:ai’s software currently only supports Nvidia’s GPUs, but it will open source its software to be compatible with other AI hardware.

“GPUs and AI infrastructure will remain at the forefront of driving these transformative innovations and joining NVIDIA provides us an extraordinary opportunity to carry forward a joint mission of helping humanity solve the world’s greatest challenges,” the startup said in a statement.