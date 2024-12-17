Nvidia stock slumps into a correction and Broadcom sinks despite its 'Nvidia moment'

Nvidia (NVDA+1.81% ) stock is in correction territory, and rival chipmaker Broadcom’s (AVGO+3.67% ) late-year boost took a hit Tuesday morning.



Costco demands price cuts from Chinese suppliers as trade tensions escalate and import costs rise CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Costco demands price cuts from Chinese suppliers as trade tensions escalate and import costs rise

Costco demands price cuts from Chinese suppliers as trade tensions escalate and import costs rise CC Share Subtitles Off

English Costco demands price cuts from Chinese suppliers as trade tensions escalate and import costs rise

Shares of Nvidia fell 2.9% Tuesday, trading at $128.17, after slumping into a correction by market close the day before. A correction typically refers to when a stock falls 10% or more from an all-time high closing price. Nvidia stock rallied to an all-time high of $148.87 in early November.

Advertisement

Competing semiconductor manufacturer Broadcom ended its hot streak after closing up more than 11% Monday and ending the day at $250. Broadcom stock fell more than 5% in Tuesday morning trading, to $326.54 per share.

Advertisement

So far this month, shares of Broadcom are up roughly 50%, putting the stock on track to have its best month ever and adding hundreds of billions to its market capitalization. Broadcom now has a market cap of $1.17 trillion.

Advertisement

Nvidia stock is still up more than 170% year-to-date. Broadcom shares have climbed 130% in the same period.

As Nvidia sinks and Broadcom soars, the latter chipmaker is finally having its own “Nvidia moment,” Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon wrote in a Monday note reported by MarketWatch (NWSA+1.34% ). The company’s “robust AI story is finding its own ‘Nvidia moment’ with a likely sharp new product ramp into [the second half of] 2025, and outlook for material opportunity … a few years out,” Rasgon said.

Advertisement

Despite a “fairly lousy” core business outside of artificial intelligence, Broadcom posted promising fourth-quarter earnings last week that beat Wall Street estimates and provided upbeat guidance for the year to come.

This past fiscal year, Broadcom generated a record $30.1 billion in semiconductor revenue, driven by AI revenue of $12.2 billion, the company said. AI revenue alone grew 220% on an annual basis, fueled by the company’s AI XPUs and Ethernet networking portfolio.

Advertisement

Broadcom is expecting first quarter revenue of approximately $14.6 billion, with EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) of 66% of projected revenue over the three months. In a call with analysts, company leadership said it sees the opportunity “over the next three years in AI as massive.”