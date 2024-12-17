Markets

Nvidia stock slumps into a correction and Broadcom sinks despite its 'Nvidia moment'

A rosy outlook and strong fiscal year results had sent Broadcom stock soaring before it fell back to earth

By
Rocio Fabbro
Image for article titled Nvidia stock slumps into a correction and Broadcom sinks despite its &#39;Nvidia moment&#39;
Photo: Michaela Vatcheva/Bloomberg (Getty Images)
Nvidia (NVDA+1.81%) stock is in correction territory, and rival chipmaker Broadcom’s (AVGO+3.67%) late-year boost took a hit Tuesday morning.

Shares of Nvidia fell 2.9% Tuesday, trading at $128.17, after slumping into a correction by market close the day before. A correction typically refers to when a stock falls 10% or more from an all-time high closing price. Nvidia stock rallied to an all-time high of $148.87 in early November.

Competing semiconductor manufacturer Broadcom ended its hot streak after closing up more than 11% Monday and ending the day at $250. Broadcom stock fell more than 5% in Tuesday morning trading, to $326.54 per share.

So far this month, shares of Broadcom are up roughly 50%, putting the stock on track to have its best month ever and adding hundreds of billions to its market capitalization. Broadcom now has a market cap of $1.17 trillion.

Nvidia stock is still up more than 170% year-to-date. Broadcom shares have climbed 130% in the same period.

As Nvidia sinks and Broadcom soars, the latter chipmaker is finally having its own “Nvidia moment,” Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon wrote in a Monday note reported by MarketWatch (NWSA+1.34%). The company’s “robust AI story is finding its own ‘Nvidia moment’ with a likely sharp new product ramp into [the second half of] 2025, and outlook for material opportunity … a few years out,” Rasgon said.

Despite a “fairly lousy” core business outside of artificial intelligence, Broadcom posted promising fourth-quarter earnings last week that beat Wall Street estimates and provided upbeat guidance for the year to come.

This past fiscal year, Broadcom generated a record $30.1 billion in semiconductor revenue, driven by AI revenue of $12.2 billion, the company said. AI revenue alone grew 220% on an annual basis, fueled by the company’s AI XPUs and Ethernet networking portfolio.

Broadcom is expecting first quarter revenue of approximately $14.6 billion, with EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) of 66% of projected revenue over the three months. In a call with analysts, company leadership said it sees the opportunity “over the next three years in AI as massive.”