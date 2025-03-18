Watch live: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang introduces new AI chips at the GTC

All eyes will be on Nvidia (NVDA-3.19% ) chief executive Jensen Huang today as he shares more about the chipmaker’s next artificial intelligence chips.

In February, Huang said he would discuss the chipmaker’s Blackwell Ultra AI chip, next-generation Vera Rubin platform, and plans for following products at the annual GPU Technology Conference, also known as the GTC.

Huang said the company has “some really exciting things to share” at the developer conference about enterprise and agentic AI, reasoning models, and robotics.

The chipmaker introduced its highly anticipated Blackwell AI platform at last year’s GTC, which has “successfully ramped up” large-scale production, and made “billions of dollars in sales in its first quarter,” Huang said on the company’s fiscal fourth quarter earnings call.

Jefferies (JEF+0.57% ) analysts said in a note last week that they expect Nvidia’s product announcements at the GTC “to be another positive catalyst” for the company “as investors move past supply-chain noise and can once again get excited about the technology roadmap.”

Meanwhile, analysts at Bank of America (BAC+0.25% ) said in a note last week that they “expect Nvidia to present attractive albeit well-expected updates on Blackwell Ultra,” with a focus on inferencing for reasoning models, which major firms such as OpenAI and Google are racing to develop.

Bank of America analysts are also anticipating more information on Nvidia’s next-generation networking technology, and what the chipmaker’s long-term opportunities are in autonomous cars, physical AI such as robotics, and quantum computing.

Kevin Cook, senior stock strategist at Zacks Investment Research, said Nvidia is likely to talk more about its Project DIGITS personal AI supercomputer at the GTC, in comments shared with Quartz.

“I’ve been saying for years that Nvidia GPU systems are ‘like the iPhone cycle, but better,’” Cook said. “What I mean is that enterprises will pay for the latest, better, and faster from Jensen, but they can still use their old hardware, too, because it’s all integrated and updated by CUDA software.”

Cook said he thinks DIGITS will give smaller developers the ability to build their own physical AI models and agentic AI applications.

“With the introduction of DIGITS, we have another Apple (AAPL-0.31% ) moment for Nvidia as they have created a personal tool that costs less than 5% of the price of the newest Blackwell GPUs, and every developer and startup founder will want one for their desk or home system,” Cook said.



Watch the livestream of Huang’s GTC keynote below.