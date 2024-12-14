Nvidia under fire, solar eclipses on demand, and Elon Musk vs. the SEC: Tech news roundup

Nvidia (NVDA) is under investigation for allegedly violating anti-monopoly laws in China.
The country’s State Administration for Market Regulation has launched a probe into whether Nvidia’s acquisition of Israeli chip designer Mellanox Technologies violated anti-monopoly laws, according to a report from China Central Television on Monday.
Chinese consumer electronics maker Xiaomi is ready to launch an electric SUV next year as a follow-up on the smashing success of its first vehicle, the SU7.
The European Space Agency launched two satellites last week that can create “solar eclipses on demand” in an effort to better understand the sun.
The Dec. 5 launch from India “has the potential to change the nature of future space missions,” the agency said and aims to help scientists advance their study of space weather.
Elon Musk has reignited his feud with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in full view of the public as regulators take another look into his brain-chip venture Neuralink.