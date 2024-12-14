Costco demands price cuts from Chinese suppliers as trade tensions escalate and import costs rise
Nvidia under fire, solar eclipses on demand, and Elon Musk vs. the SEC: Tech news roundup

News

Plus, Xiaomi’s newest Tesla-rivaling EV will launch next summer

Image for article titled Nvidia under fire, solar eclipses on demand, and Elon Musk vs. the SEC: Tech news roundup
Photo: Annabelle Chih/Bloomberg (Getty Images), Lei Jun/Xiaomi , - / Contributor (Getty Images), Ramon Comet/Europea Press (Getty Images), Illustration: Costfoto/NurPhoto (Getty Images)
Nvidia is facing an antitrust investigation in China

Nvidia is facing an antitrust investigation in China

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.
Photo: Annabelle Chih/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Nvidia (NVDA) is under investigation for allegedly violating anti-monopoly laws in China.

The country’s State Administration for Market Regulation has launched a probe into whether Nvidia’s acquisition of Israeli chip designer Mellanox Technologies violated anti-monopoly laws, according to a report from China Central Television on Monday.

Xiaomi’s newest Tesla-rivaling EV will launch next summer

Xiaomi’s newest Tesla-rivaling EV will launch next summer

Product images show Xiaomi’s SU7 and YU7 electric vehicles side-by-side.
Photo: Lei Jun/Xiaomi

Chinese consumer electronics maker Xiaomi is ready to launch an electric SUV next year as a follow-up on the smashing success of its first vehicle, the SU7.

‘Solar eclipses on demand’ are a thing now thanks to 2 new satellites

‘Solar eclipses on demand’ are a thing now thanks to 2 new satellites

Image for article titled Nvidia under fire, solar eclipses on demand, and Elon Musk vs. the SEC: Tech news roundup
Photo: - / Contributor (Getty Images)

The European Space Agency launched two satellites last week that can create “solar eclipses on demand” in an effort to better understand the sun.

The Dec. 5 launch from India “has the potential to change the nature of future space missions,” the agency said and aims to help scientists advance their study of space weather.

Jeep-maker Stellantis is teaming up with Chinese giant CATL on a $4.3 billion EV battery plant

Jeep-maker Stellantis is teaming up with Chinese giant CATL on a $4.3 billion EV battery plant

Stellantis’s car plant in Zaragoza, Spain, currently makesthe electric Peugeot e-208, the Opel Corsa-e, and the Lancia Ypsilon.
Photo: Ramon Comet/Europea Press (Getty Images)

Stellantis (STLA), the automaker behind Jeep, Chrysler, and Ram, plans to invest up to $4.3 billion to add a new electric vehicle battery plant to its portfolio.

Elon Musk is feuding with the SEC again, this time over Neuralink

Elon Musk is feuding with the SEC again, this time over Neuralink

Neuralink
Illustration: Costfoto/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

Elon Musk has reignited his feud with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in full view of the public as regulators take another look into his brain-chip venture Neuralink.

