Nvidia has conquered nearly every market on earth — except the one it can’t enter.

The company’s chips train ChatGPT, run Wall Street’s data centers, and keep Silicon Valley’s market caps inflated. But in China, once a $7 billion revenue stream, Nvidia’s racks sit empty. U.S. export controls shut the door. Beijing’s recommendations then dead-bolted it. And CEO Jensen Huang now sounds less like a conquering founder than a man petitioning for reentry.

“[China has] made it very clear that they don’t want Nvidia to be there right now,” Huang told reporters in Washington on Tuesday. “I hope that will change in the future.” He added a statistic that doubles as a warning: Half of the world’s AI researchers are Chinese. Lose access to that talent, he argued, and America won’t just forfeit a market — it could lose the engine of its own innovation.

Before the bans, the ban reversals, and China’s closed door, Nvidia controlled roughly 95% of China’s advanced-AI chip market. “We went from 95% market share to 0%,” Huang said, confirming earlier remarks that the company is “100% out of China.” The numbers sound clinical, but the stakes are existential.

Analysts estimate those lost sales could cost Nvidia as much as $15 billion in annual revenue — and around $3 billion in U.S. tax receipts — a price tag that turns geopolitics into a line item.

Now, the plot thickens. As Huang heads to South Korea later this week for a summit of global tech executives and planned meetings with President Donald Trump — who is in the country for a trade summit with President Xi Jinping — Huang was asked: Are you also going to be meeting with the Chinese leader? If not, who are you going to be meeting with? Will you talk with Trump about selling Blackwell chips in China? His response: “No comment. I’ve got a busy schedule coming up.”

He added, “There are a lot of meetings to be had. We have a lot of announcements to make there.”

Made in America — but missing a market In Washington, Huang sounded like he was presenting the most patriotic version of a plea. Over the past year, Nvidia has recast itself as an avatar of U.S. industrial policy — touting new chip-fabrication partnerships in Arizona, advanced packaging lines coming on-shore, and supercomputing projects for the Department of Energy. “Nine months after [Trump’s] administration, here we are manufacturing Blackwell here in America,” Huang said, aligning Nvidia’s production timeline with Trump’s political one. The talking points land neatly inside the White House’s “Made in America” agenda.

But for all the flag-waving, Huang’s subtext is pragmatic. “A policy that causes America to lose half the world’s AI developers … hurts us more,” he warned. The real threat, he argues, isn’t Chinese chips — it’s Chinese standards. If Chinese coders and labs can’t train on Nvidia’s CUDA platform, they’ll write for someone else’s. Once that happens, there’s no tariff high enough to bring the ecosystem back.

Huang has made the same point abroad. In Taipei last spring, he called U.S. export controls “a failure,” telling The Guardian that the restrictions “gave [China’s companies] the spirit, the energy, and the government support to accelerate their development.” He knows the paradox: Every door that closes for Nvidia opens a factory for someone else.

That tension is already bleeding into policy. In mid-August, Nvidia agreed to give the U.S. government roughly 15% of any future China-related chip revenues in exchange for export licenses — a workaround that has already drawn legal scrutiny and constitutional questions about whether Washington can profit from the companies it regulates.

The paradox of power China has moved quickly to fill the vacuum. Domestic GPU startups have tripled in valuation. State-backed supercomputers now run entirely on local silicon. What began as an American security measure has become an industrial stimulus for its rival. Huang’s warning that America could “fall behind China” once sounded theatrical; today it reads like earnings guidance.

Still, he isn’t walking away. Huang said in an interview earlier this year on CNBC that China remains “a very large market … a $50 billion opportunity within two or three years.” He’s betting that mutual dependence — China’s appetite for performance per watt, and America’s desire to keep its architecture dominant — will eventually force a compromise. If both sides want to claim technological leadership, Nvidia’s return becomes less a question of if than when.

But time favors whoever builds fastest. Each quarter Nvidia spends outside China is another quarter Chinese engineers spend optimizing without it. The company that once defined AI’s speed now risks watching others dictate its rules.

For now, Wall Street doesn’t care. Nvidia is the rare firm whose exile from a top market coincides with record profits. Investors treat its absence from China as proof of scarcity — evidence that its chips are too powerful, its moat too wide, its politics too valuable to ignore. That logic works until the market shifts. Dominance without access can only hold for so long before it turns into insulation.

Nvidia helped build the global infrastructure of intelligence. Now it’s watching one of the world’s biggest laboratories run without it. Huang still calls China an “important market,” but his real fear is that it could become a separate one.

The company that sells everyone else the future is still waiting for permission to sell it in China — and that permission may determine whose future wins.