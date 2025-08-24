Markets closed last week on a pivot. Stocks were mixed Monday through Wednesday amid lingering caution around tech, only to surge after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech on Friday, where he signaled a willingness to restart interest rate cuts. The S&P 500 rose 1.5%, the blue-chip Dow gained 1.9% to reach a record close, and small caps led the rally with a 3.9% jump. Plus, Treasury yields eased and the dollar weakened, as markets read Powell’s tone as slightly more dovish despite still-sticky inflation.

With Jackson Hole now in the rearview, the coming five trading days deliver a clean sequence of housing reads, a mid-week tech/AI earnings pile-up, and a Friday macro finale anchored by the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge.

First up: A Monday-through-Thursday housing sequence—starting with new-home sales, followed later by house-price data and pending-home contracts—will test whether elevated mortgage rates are merely cooling activity or beginning to subdue pricing power in shelter. Midweek, durable-goods orders, consumer confidence, and house-price readings will layer CapEx, demand sentiment, and pricing shifts into the narrative. And by Thursday night, markets will have heard from the most systemically important company in AI (Nvidia) alongside a cross-section of retailers that can confirm or puncture the “resilient consumer” storyline and offer insight into both enterprise spend and back-to-school consumer behavior.

But all paths lead to Friday’s centerpiece: core PCE, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, alongside personal‐income data and University of Michigan's read on consumers. If core inflation cools while confidence and spending hold, the gentle-landing case lives on; if PCE or housing sours, September’s cut odds get repriced in a hurry — and so does the path for the rest of 2025.

Monday, Aug. 25 The week opens with a bellwether for homebuilders and the rate-sensitive corners of the economy: July new-home sales hit at 10 a.m. ET. New construction has been one of the few release valves for low existing-home inventory, but affordability remains tight, and mortgage rates are still a headwind, so any change in the sales pace will be closely scrutinized for clues on price stickiness and supply. A half-hour later, the Dallas Fed’s Texas manufacturing survey lands, offering a timely look at factory activity in a region that’s a useful microcosm for energy, transport, and goods demand. Before U.S. markets open, China’s PDD reports, putting cross-border e-commerce, advertising intensity, and discounting dynamics in focus to start the week.

Tuesday, Aug. 26 Tuesday is the data deluge for the real-economy watchers. It starts at 8:30 a.m. ET with July durable goods orders — a direct read on CapEx momentum and transport equipment — in what has become one of the more market-sensitive prints for the goods side of GDP. At 9 a.m. ET, the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller home-price indices arrive with June data; FHFA follows with its quarterly report (including monthly tables through June), giving a second angle on price pressures inside the shelter components that flow through to inflation. At 10 a.m. ET, the Conference Board’s consumer confidence hits, pairing with the Richmond Fed’s manufacturing survey to round out a broad snapshot of both households and factories. The mix is tailor-made to test the “soft-landing” narrative: Are consumers still upbeat while housing cools in a controlled way, or is price fatigue reasserting itself?

Wednesday, Aug. 27 Midweek is lighter on the macro: MBA mortgage applications at 7 a.m. ET and the EIA’s crude inventories at 10:30 a.m.. Then, pre-market, Abercrombie & Fitch, Foot Locker, and Kohl’s report, giving a concentrated read on apparel markdown discipline, traffic, and inventory health across teen, sneaker, and department-store channels. These are powerful cross-checks on promotions and back-to-school demand at a moment when investors are deciding whether consumer strength is broadening or just getting more value-obsessed. But that relative calm comes before an AI-soaked earnings storm after the bell when the tech complex takes the mic. Nvidia, Snowflake, CrowdStrike, and HP Inc. all report, spanning the stack from accelerators and data-center demand to data-cloud consumption, cyber spend, and PC/print cash-flow dynamics. Expect outsized interest in any commentary on supply chains for accelerators, cloud optimization cycles, inference versus training spend, and whether enterprise security budgets are expanding or shifting across vendors. With equity leadership so heavily concentrated in AI-adjacent names, this single evening could tug at broader risk appetite.

Thursday, Aug. 28 Thursday puts the macro back in the driver’s seat at 8:30 a.m. ET with the second estimate of Q2 GDP and the first read on corporate profits, alongside weekly jobless claims. The GDP revision will help refine the growth/inflation mix heading into Friday’s PCE release, while claims continue to serve as the earliest pulse check on labor-market cooling. At 10 a.m., pending home sales arrive — often a useful leading signal for existing-home closings — and at 11 a.m., the Kansas City Fed’s manufacturing survey adds a Tenth District read to the factory mosaic. On the corporate side, it’s a retail-plus-chips double feature: Best Buy and Dollar General report before the open, giving investors fresh reads on discretionary big-ticket demand and value-seeking foot traffic. But it’s also a heavyweight morning for the U.S. consumer: Burlington Stores and Dick’s Sporting Goods report before the open — spanning off-price apparel and sporting goods at the height of the back-to-school season. After the bell, Gap takes its turn, and Ulta Beauty also lands — two useful reads on brand heat, promotions, and the durability of premium spend. Together, this cluster will say a lot about whether shoppers are trading down, trading over, or simply trading on promos as tariffs and rates bite

Friday, Aug. 29 The week closes with the single most consequential data moment for rate-cut handicapping: July personal income and outlays at 8:30 a.m. ET, which includes the Fed’s favorite headline and core PCE price indexes. Given how much of the inflation debate now hinges on services and shelter, any surprise here will reverberate across rate-sensitive equities, the two-year Treasury, and the dollar — all before most traders finish their first coffee. At the same time, the Census Bureau’s “advance” report on international trade in goods and on retail/wholesale inventories hits, giving last-mile inputs for GDP tracking models. At 9:45 a.m. ET, Chicago PMI offers a bellwether for Midwest manufacturing, and at 10 a.m. ET, the August sentiment and inflation expectations from the University of Michigan round out the consumer picture. North of the border, Canada will publish its Q2 and June GDP data, providing a useful cross-check on North American growth dynamics and the policy divergence narrative.