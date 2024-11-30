Nvidia's AI audio model, Claude's new features, and funding for AI agents: This week's AI launches

Nvidia (NVDA) announced its new AI audio model, Fugatto, this week that can generate or transform “any mix of music, voices and sounds described with prompts using any combination of text and audio files.”

Fugatto is short for Foundational Generative Audio Transformer Opus 1, Nvidia said.

With the new model, users can enter a text prompt and generate a music snippet, remove or add instruments to an already existing song, change accents or emotions in a voice, and “produce sounds never heard before.”

“Fugatto is the first foundational generative AI model that showcases emergent properties — capabilities that arise from the interaction of its various trained abilities — and the ability to combine free-form instructions,” Nvidia said.