Nvidia's market cap plummets as Chinese AI startup DeepSeek sinks the stock

This story incorporates reporting from The Daily Gazette, techxplore and NBC Los Angeles.



Nvidia, the leading American semiconductor company, has experienced a substantial loss in market value, exceeding $500 billion. This downturn occurred following the unexpected emergence of a low-cost Chinese generative AI model, casting uncertainty over U.S. tech dominance in the artificial intelligence sector. Nvidia stock plummeted over 15% in midday trading on Wall Street, contributing significantly to this financial decline.

How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant Share How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant

The ripple effects were felt across the broader technology sector. The tech-heavy Nasdaq index dropped more than 3%, highlighting growing investor concerns. Companies intimately tied to the AI industry, such as Microsoft and Alphabet, the parent company of Google, saw their stocks turn red. Interestingly, Meta’s shares managed to stay afloat, trading positively despite the widespread sell-off. The broad-based S&P 500 index also showed signs of stress with a 1.7% dip, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average remained relatively flat.

Advertisement

The emergence of Chinese AI startup DeepSeek has prompted global investors to reassess capital expenditure and valuations across the tech industry. David Morrison, a senior market analyst at Trade Nation, commented on the significance of this event. He noted that the presence of competitively priced Chinese AI models has forced a reconsideration of the anticipated returns and investments in tech. This development has cast a shadow over the previously dominant narrative of U.S. leadership in AI and semiconductors.

Advertisement

Kathleen Brooks, the research director at trading platform XTB, remarked on the broader implications, stating that U.S. tech supremacy faces challenges by China’s growing capabilities. This sentiment was evident as other major players in the semiconductor industry, such as Broadcom in the U.S. and ASML in the Netherlands, experienced declines. Broadcom’s shares fell by 16%, and ASML’s stock dropped by 6.7%. These movements signal the market’s recalibration in response to the competitive pressures from China’s AI advancements.

Advertisement

The decline in Nvidia’s market capitalization represents one of the most significant single-day value losses in U.S. stock market history. The backdrop to this event includes Nvidia’s meteoric rise as a key player in the AI industry, particularly following the surge in tech stocks driven by AI innovations. In 2023, Nvidia ascended into the ranks of the top five most valuable companies globally, buoyed by its vital role in powering AI developments.

As the market grapples with this new competitive landscape, investors and industry experts continue to monitor the implications. The disruptive entry of China’s AI firm underscores the shifting paradigms within technology and its global market dynamics. How U.S. tech giants adapt and respond to these challenges will likely shape the future trajectory of AI development and market leadership in the months and years ahead.

Advertisement

Quartz Intelligence Newsroom uses generative artificial intelligence to report on business trends. This is the first phase of an experimental new version of reporting. While we strive for accuracy and timeliness, due to the experimental nature of this technology we cannot guarantee that we’ll always be successful in that regard. If you see errors in this article, please let us know at qi@qz.com.