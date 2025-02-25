Markets

Nvidia, Tokyo Electron, Super Micro Computer, Strategy, Home Depot: Stocks to watch today

The Trump administration is reportedly planning to tighten restrictions on semiconductors

By
Vinamrata Chaturvedi
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Nvidia, Tokyo Electron, Super Micro Computer, Strategy, Home Depot: Stocks to watch today
Photo: Spencer Platt (Getty Images)
In This Story
NVDA-0.24%TOELY-4.52%SMCI0.00%HD+0.67%ASML0.00%

U.S. stocks were little changed in early Tuesday trading as global trade tensions intensified. President Donald Trump reaffirmed that tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico will proceed once the current 30-day reprieve expires. Additionally, his administration is reportedly pushing for stricter U.S. semiconductor restrictions while urging key allies to tighten their own measures against China’s chip industry.

Suggested Reading

Once riskiest asteroid likely to miss Earth—but could it hit the Moon?
Tesla inches closer to Full Self-Driving in China
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon is sorry for cursing. But return-to-office is still on
Apple’s $500 billion bet on America: AI, factories, and thousands of jobs
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Once riskiest asteroid likely to miss Earth—but could it hit the Moon?
Tesla inches closer to Full Self-Driving in China
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon is sorry for cursing. But return-to-office is still on
Apple’s $500 billion bet on America: AI, factories, and thousands of jobs
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Here are stocks to watch today:

Chipmakers

Tokyo Electron (TOELY-4.52%) and other Japanese chipmakers fell in Tokyo trading after Bloomberg News reported that the Trump administration is sketching out tougher versions of U.S. semiconductor curbs and pressuring key allies to escalate their restrictions on China’s chip industry. ASML Holding (ASML0.00%) was also a subject of the talks, the news agency said.

Advertisement

Related Content

Nvidia and other chip stocks are falling on trade tensions and Trump’s Taiwan tough talk
The massive chip stock selloff was an overreaction, analysts say

Related Content

Nvidia and other chip stocks are falling on trade tensions and Trump’s Taiwan tough talk
The massive chip stock selloff was an overreaction, analysts say

Home Depot

Home Depot (HD+0.67%) stock edged higher after sales in the quarter through Feb. 2 just topped Wall Street expectations. The home improvement retailer projected a 1% increase in comparable sales this fiscal year; Bloomberg reported that the average analyst estimate was for a 1.65% increase.

Advertisement

Nvidia

Nvidia (NVDA-0.24%) stock slipped on Tuesday as the AI chip powerhouse prepares to release its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday after the bell. After Chinese AI startup DeepSeek spooked investors in January, Nvidia’s stock plunged 17%, wiping out nearly $600 billion in value — a record for a U.S. company.

Advertisement

Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer (SMCI0.00%) stock fell in early trading Tuesday following the Trump administration’s latest efforts to tighten semiconductor restrictions.

Advertisement

Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy)

Strategy (MSTR0.00%), formerly known as MicroStrategy, declined by about 7% in New York trading, following Bitcoin, which has fallen below $90,000. The company, led by Michael Saylor, owns about 471,100 Bitcoin, making it the largest publicly traded holder of the token.

Advertisement