Nvidia, Tokyo Electron, Super Micro Computer, Strategy, Home Depot: Stocks to watch today

U.S. stocks were little changed in early Tuesday trading as global trade tensions intensified. President Donald Trump reaffirmed that tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico will proceed once the current 30-day reprieve expires. Additionally, his administration is reportedly pushing for stricter U.S. semiconductor restrictions while urging key allies to tighten their own measures against China’s chip industry.

Here are stocks to watch today:

Chipmakers

Tokyo Electron (TOELY-4.52% ) and other Japanese chipmakers fell in Tokyo trading after Bloomberg News reported that the Trump administration is sketching out tougher versions of U.S. semiconductor curbs and pressuring key allies to escalate their restrictions on China’s chip industry. ASML Holding (ASML0.00% ) was also a subject of the talks, the news agency said.

Home Depot

Home Depot (HD+0.67% ) stock edged higher after sales in the quarter through Feb. 2 just topped Wall Street expectations. The home improvement retailer projected a 1% increase in comparable sales this fiscal year; Bloomberg reported that the average analyst estimate was for a 1.65% increase.

Nvidia

Nvidia (NVDA-0.24% ) stock slipped on Tuesday as the AI chip powerhouse prepares to release its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday after the bell. After Chinese AI startup DeepSeek spooked investors in January, Nvidia’s stock plunged 17%, wiping out nearly $600 billion in value — a record for a U.S. company.

Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer (SMCI0.00% ) stock fell in early trading Tuesday following the Trump administration’s latest efforts to tighten semiconductor restrictions.

Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy)

Strategy (MSTR0.00% ), formerly known as MicroStrategy, declined by about 7% in New York trading, following Bitcoin, which has fallen below $90,000. The company, led by Michael Saylor, owns about 471,100 Bitcoin, making it the largest publicly traded holder of the token.