Everything to know about Nvidia, from the stock to its AI chips

Nvidia has emerged as one of the hottest artificial intelligence stocks on the market. The 31-year-old company’s meteoric rise is largely due to the recent AI boom, which revealed the unexpected potential of its core product, the graphics processing units (GPUs), for AI development.



Advertisement

Originally designed for quickly rendering complex graphics in video games, Nvidia’s (NVDA) GPUs proved well-suited for the demands of AI model training. As tech giants began investing billions in AI research and development, Nvidia swiftly adapted its gaming-oriented chips for AI applications, making them the go-to solution and catapulting the company to the forefront of the AI revolution.

Read more: Nvidia is an AI superpower. It started at a Denny’s

Here’s a closer look at the semiconductor maker’s success, challenges, and outlook as we head into 2025.