Analysts aren't panicking about Nvidia stock after China's DeepSeek AI advance sparked a sell-off

This story incorporates reporting from Finbold | Finance in Bold and MSN.



Following a dip in Nvidia’s stock value due to concerns over AI capital expenditure and an AI advancement in China, top analysts have re-evaluated their positions. This reaction aligns with the release of DeepSeek’s AI assistant app and its new large language models, DeepSeek-R1 and DeepSeek R1 Zero, earlier in the month. These advancements have sparked industry discussions about their potential impact on the AI landscape.

Citi’s Atif Malik maintained a “Buy” rating for Nvidia on Jan. 27, keeping the stock price target steady at $175. The assessment underscores U.S.-based AI firms’ edge in accessing cutting-edge technology, a strategic advantage in the AI sector. This bullish stance reflects confidence in Nvidia’s resilience despite competitive pressures from international startups like DeepSeek.

Cantor Fitzgerald analysts echoed support for Nvidia, citing the firm’s robust infrastructure and market position. The recent developments emphasize the significance of technological adaptability in maintaining market leadership. As DeepSeek’s offerings continue to evolve, the focus remains on how established players like Nvidia will navigate this shifting terrain.

Quartz Intelligence Newsroom uses generative artificial intelligence to report on business trends. This is the first phase of an experimental new version of reporting. While we strive for accuracy and timeliness, due to the experimental nature of this technology we cannot guarantee that we’ll always be successful in that regard. If you see errors in this article, please let us know at qi@qz.com.