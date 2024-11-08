Nvidia on top, Palantir stock soars, and Meta's bee problem: AI news roundup

A majority of Big Tech stocks got a boost on Wednesday after former President Donald Trump won his reelection bid. But Trump’s comeback could escalate the chip war between the U.S. and China.
Read about that and more in this week’s AI news roundup.
Since President-elect Donald Trump’s first term in office, the U.S. has wielded its trade-restriction and sanctioning powers in an effort to curb China’s technological advances. Now that he’s headed back to the White House, the semiconductor war between the U.S. and China could escalate.
A majority of Big Tech stocks were on the rise Wednesday after former President Donald Trump won his reelection bid against Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.
After a daily flight route change lost it customers, one U.S.-based airliner is turning to artificial intelligence to figure out flight schedules.
As the U.S. continues to strengthen restrictions on advanced technology in China, U.S.-based chip equipment manufacturers are reportedly telling suppliers to find alternatives to Chinese-made components.
Perplexity, an AI search company, wanted you to use artificial intelligence to track election results.