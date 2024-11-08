Ford CEO warns of ‘chaos’ in the auto industry — Here’s what it means for investors
Nvidia on top, Palantir stock soars, and Meta's bee problem: AI news roundup

A.I.

Nvidia on top, Palantir stock soars, and Meta's bee problem: AI news roundup

Plus, Trump's election win could take the U.S.-China chip war to a new level

By
Britney Nguyen
Image for article titled Nvidia on top, Palantir stock soars, and Meta&#39;s bee problem: AI news roundup
Graphic: Images: Michael M. Santiago, Evan Vucci, Stephen Brashear, Graeme Sloan/Sipa USA

A majority of Big Tech stocks got a boost on Wednesday after former President Donald Trump won his reelection bid. But Trump’s comeback could escalate the chip war between the U.S. and China.

Read about that and more in this week’s AI news roundup.

Trump’s win could take the U.S.-China chip war to a new level

Trump's win could take the U.S.-China chip war to a new level

Donald Trump wearing a Make America Great Again hat wearing a suit and tie his face is partly hidden by a shadow and is reflected on glass beside him
President-elect Donald Trump during a campaign rally at Lancaster Airport on November 3, 2024 in Lititz, Pennsylvania.
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)

Since President-elect Donald Trump’s first term in office, the U.S. has wielded its trade-restriction and sanctioning powers in an effort to curb China’s technological advances. Now that he’s headed back to the White House, the semiconductor war between the U.S. and China could escalate.

Read More

Nvidia and Google stocks rise while Meta and TSMC fall

Nvidia and Google stocks rise while Meta and TSMC fall

Donald Trump walks with his fist in the air and his other hand holding Melania Trump's hand as they walk in front of people clapping
President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump at an election night watch party at the Palm Beach Convention Center on Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Photo: Evan Vucci (AP)

A majority of Big Tech stocks were on the rise Wednesday after former President Donald Trump won his reelection bid against Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.

Read More

An airline is giving AI a shot at scheduling flights

An airline is giving AI a shot at scheduling flights

Alaska Airlines plane facing the camera, the tail of another plane can be seen behind the plane
An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 9 at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on March 25, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.
Photo: Stephen Brashear (Getty Images)

After a daily flight route change lost it customers, one U.S.-based airliner is turning to artificial intelligence to figure out flight schedules.

Read More

Nvidia and Apple keep taking turns at the top of the world

Nvidia and Apple keep taking turns at the top of the world

Nvidia (NVDA) is back on top as the world’s most valuable publicly traded company ahead of the U.S. presidential election.

Read More

Palantir stock soars 21% after third-quarter earnings beat

Palantir stock soars 21% after third-quarter earnings beat

Alex Karp looking at the camera with his mouth open and wearing glasses
Palantir CEO Alex Karp at the Senate AI Insight Forum at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on September 13, 2023.
Photo: Graeme Sloan/Sipa USA (AP)

Shares of Palantir (PLTR) rose over 20% on Tuesday morning after the data analytics software company reported third-quarter earnings and outlook far above Wall Street’s expectations.

Read More

Nuclear will power AI data centers in the future, Northern Data exec says

Nuclear will power AI data centers in the future, Northern Data exec says

Nuclear will power AI data centers in the future, Northern Data exec says
American chip equipment makers are cutting off China

American chip equipment makers are cutting off China

a person wearing protective head gear and a mask walks in the foreground while an Applied Materials sign is on the wall in the background
An employee walks past an Applied Materials machine in a clean room at the Fraunhofer Institute for Photonic Microsystems IPMS on September 13, 2023 in Dresden, Germany.
Photo: Robert Michael/picture-alliance/dpa (AP)

As the U.S. continues to strengthen restrictions on advanced technology in China, U.S.-based chip equipment manufacturers are reportedly telling suppliers to find alternatives to Chinese-made components.

Read More

Meta’s nuclear power plans were foiled by bees — yes, bees

Meta's nuclear power plans were foiled by bees — yes, bees

close up of Mark Zuckerberg's face, his lips are folded in as if he's ashamed
Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Jan. 31, 2024, in Washington, D.C.
Photo: Alex Wong (Getty Images)

Meta’s (META) plan to join the tech race for nuclear power has reportedly been foiled by bees.

Read More

A Nvidia partner’s stock surged because Nvidia wants chips faster

A Nvidia partner's stock surged because Nvidia wants chips faster

window decal of SK Hynix logo on a black device
SK Hynix at the Korea Electronics Show in Seoul, South Korea, on Oct. 8, 2019.
Photo: Lee Jin-man (AP)

An Nvidia (NVDA) partner in South Korea saw its shares surge Monday after it said the U.S.-based chipmaker wants chips faster.

Read More

Perplexity has a new AI Election Hub — and promised to be accurate

Perplexity has a new AI Election Hub — and promised to be accurate

Screenshot of a now-empty congressional map of the U.S. with Harris and Trump's names at the top both with zero electoral votes
Screenshot: Perplexity

Perplexity, an AI search company, wanted you to use artificial intelligence to track election results.

Read More

