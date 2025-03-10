Markets

Nvidia, Tesla, Oracle, Palantir, Coinbase, Doordash: Stocks to watch today

Futures slid pre-market amid fears of a possible recession. The Magnificent 7 stocks all declined

By
Josh Fellman
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Nvidia, Tesla, Oracle, Palantir, Coinbase, Doordash: Stocks to watch today
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)
In This Story
NVDA+0.84%TSLA-1.77%ORCL+2.16%PLTR+3.80%COIN+0.74%

Stock futures fell Monday morning amid growing concerns about U.S. economic growth. President Donald Trump declined to rule out a recession this year in an interview on Fox News, but said he expects a “period” of transition from the policy changes he’s making.

Suggested Reading

Bitcoin falls below $83,000 as Trump's pro-crypto push fails to impress and recession fears grow
More eggs are coming to America as prices surge
The Dow tanks 475 points as Trump won't rule out a recession. Nvidia and Tesla stock take a hit
Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Bitcoin falls below $83,000 as Trump's pro-crypto push fails to impress and recession fears grow
More eggs are coming to America as prices surge
The Dow tanks 475 points as Trump won't rule out a recession. Nvidia and Tesla stock take a hit
Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 391 points, or 0.9%, while S&P 500 futures dipped 57 points, 1%, and Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 230 points, or slightly more than 1%. Last week was the stock market’s worst in two years.

Advertisement

Related Content

The Nasdaq rises 270 points as the presidential race gets a reset and Nvidia bets on China
Tesla has been a tech stock stinker as Microsoft joins Apple in the $3 trillion club

Related Content

The Nasdaq rises 270 points as the presidential race gets a reset and Nvidia bets on China
Tesla has been a tech stock stinker as Microsoft joins Apple in the $3 trillion club

The Magnificent 7 stocks were all lower in pre-market trading Monday amid the economic anxiety, with Nvidia (NVDA+0.84%) stock down 2.6%. Tesla (TSLA-1.77%) is close to erasing its pre-market gains. Anthony Scaramucci predicted to Quartz that Trump will “burn” Elon Musk in six to eight months. Palantir (PLTR+3.80%) stock also declined.

Advertisement

Stocks fell in Hong Kong on Monday after China said consumer prices fell in the January-February period, a sign of continued deflationary pressure.

Advertisement

Here are some stocks to watch today.

Bally’s

Bally’s (BALY-1.84%) made an approximately $150 million recapitalization proposal for Star Entertainment, which would see the U.S.-based casino operator receive notes convertible into at least 50.1% of the Australian company.

Advertisement

Coinbase

Coinbase (COIN+0.74%) stock fell more than 5% premarket after S&P Dow Jones Indices left the crypto exchange operator out of S&P 500 index, Bloomberg reported.

Advertisement

Doordash

Doordash (DASH-1.37%) gained 2.8% premarket after the delivery company’s stock was included in the S&P 500 by S&P Dow Jones Indices.

Advertisement

Oracle

Oracle (ORCL+2.16%) will release its quarterly earnings after the market closes Monday. The software giant’s performance will be closely watched for insights into its enterprise technology spending and cloud growth. Consensus estimates call for profit of $1.49 per share and revenue of $14.38 billion.