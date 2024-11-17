Nvidia, Walmart, and Target earnings: What to watch in the markets this week

After a whirlwind of back-to-back blockbuster earnings reports and a significant political shift in the country, this week offers a welcome opportunity to pause. With a quieter week ahead, it’s a chance to let the dust settle, recharge, and set the stage for the upcoming holiday season, including Black Friday and Thanksgiving.

Retailers are already preparing for the festivities: Target (TGT-0.54% ), Walmart (WMT-0.96% ), Aldi, and Amazon (AMZN-0.73% ) have launched lower-cost Thanksgiving baskets, helping families celebrate affordably. And, of course, there’s excitement building for the iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade later this month.

For now, let’s take a closer look at what this week has in store.

Nvidia, Walmart, and others to report earnings

This week, several major retailers and tech companies are set to release their quarterly earnings reports, giving investors valuable insights into consumer spending trends and business performance across key sectors.

On Tuesday, Walmart (WMT-0.96% ) and Lowe’s (LOW-0.34% ) will kick off the action with their earnings reports released before the market opens. These results will provide a closer look at the health of the retail and home improvement sectors.

Wednesday brings reports from TJ Maxx (TJX-1.20% ) and Target (TGT-0.54% ), both reporting before the opening bell, which will offer further perspectives on consumer demand in the discount and general retail spaces. AI giant Nvidia (NVDA+2.63% ) is also slated to announce its earnings on Wednesday after the market closes, making it a focal point for those watching the semiconductor industry. Nvidia stock has seen 205% growth so far this year.

Finally, Gap (GPS) (GAP-1.13% ) will wrap up the week’s major earnings announcements, releasing its results after the close of trading on Thursday. These reports together will offer a comprehensive view of retail trends as the holiday season approaches.

A few macroeconomic reports to watch

This week brings a lighter schedule for macroeconomic data releases. On Monday, the home builder confidence index will kick things off, providing insight into sentiment in the housing market. Thursday will see the release of the weekly initial jobless claims report, along with October’s existing home sales data, which will shed light on recent trends in the housing sector. Wrapping up the week, the final consumer sentiment report for November will be published on Friday, offering an updated view of consumer confidence as the year nears its end.