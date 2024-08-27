The 20 most obese countries in the world

Almost one billion people around the world live with obesity, according the World Health Organization (WHO). The WHO defines someone with obesity as having a body mass index equal or greater than 30— a measure it acknowledges is imperfect. Still, with a figure that large, it is no wonder that weight loss drugs have been of very high interest among big pharma, patients, and investors.



These are the 20 countries with the highest rates of obesity among their adult populations, according to the data from the WHO.