Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue
The 20 most obese countries in the world

Fitness

The 20 most obese countries in the world

The United States, the biggest buyer of weight loss drugs, didn't crack the top 10

By
Bruce Gil
Group of flags of many different nations against blue sky and infront of a convention center.
Group of flags of many different nations against blue sky and infront of a convention center.
Image: TommL (Getty Images)

Almost one billion people around the world live with obesity, according the World Health Organization (WHO). The WHO defines someone with obesity as having a body mass index equal or greater than 30— a measure it acknowledges is imperfect. Still, with a figure that large, it is no wonder that weight loss drugs have been of very high interest among big pharma, patients, and investors.

These are the 20 countries with the highest rates of obesity among their adult populations, according to the data from the WHO.

20. Chile

20. Chile

Santiago, Chile
Image: tifonimages (Getty Images)

The South American country has an adult obesity rate of 38.9%. It has a total population of 18.6 million

19. Iraq

19. Iraq

Image for article titled The 20 most obese countries in the world
Image: Hadi Mizban (AP)

Iraq has adult obesity rate of 40.5%, with a total population of 44.5 million.

18. Saudi Arabia

18. Saudi Arabia

Image for article titled The 20 most obese countries in the world
Image: JohnnyGreig (Getty Images)

Saudi Arabia, another middle eastern country has an adult obesity rate of 40.6%. It’s total population is 36 million.

17. Palau

17. Palau

Image for article titled The 20 most obese countries in the world
Image: J.W. Alker (AP)

Palau is one of many small islands on this list. It has a total population with 18,000 people with an adult obesity rate of 41%.

16. Kuwait

16. Kuwait

Image for article titled The 20 most obese countries in the world
Image: Anson Fernandez Dionisio (Getty Images)

Kuwait has an adult obesity rate of 41.4%. The small Middle Eastern country has a total population of 4 million people.

15. United States of America

15. United States of America

Image for article titled The 20 most obese countries in the world
Image: Alexander Spatari (Getty Images)

The United States has the largest total population out of all the countries on this list at 333 million. Its also the biggest buyer of weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy. It has an adult obesity rate of 42%.

14. Belize

14. Belize

Image for article titled The 20 most obese countries in the world
Image: CampPhoto (Getty Images)

Belize, another Latin American country, has an adult obesity rate 42.3%. It has a total population of 400,00 people

13. Qatar

13. Qatar

Image for article titled The 20 most obese countries in the world
Image: Deejpilot (Getty Images)

Qatar has an adult obesity rate of 43%. The small Middle Eastern country has a population of 2.6 billion people.

12. Egypt

12. Egypt

Image for article titled The 20 most obese countries in the world
Image: Izzet Keribar (Getty Images)

Egypt has the second largest total population out of all the countries on this list at 111 million. About 44% of Egyptian adults are obese.

11. Saints Kitts and Nevis

11. Saints Kitts and Nevis

Image for article titled The 20 most obese countries in the world
Image: SeanPavonePhoto (Getty Images)

Saints Kitts and Nevis have an adult obesity rate of 45.6%. The small Caribbean nation is made up of two islands and has a total population of nearly 48,000.

10. Marshall Islands

10. Marshall Islands

Image for article titled The 20 most obese countries in the world
Image: KKKvintage (Getty Images)

The Marshall Islands have an adult obesity rate of 45.9%. Situated between Hawaii and the Philippines has a total population of 41,000.

09. Kiribati

09. Kiribati

Image for article titled The 20 most obese countries in the world
Image: Mauricio Handler (Getty Images)

Kiribati has an adult obesity rate of 46%. The island on the Pacific ocean has a total population of 131,000.

08. Micronesia

08. Micronesia

Image for article titled The 20 most obese countries in the world
Image: KKKvintage (Getty Images)

Micronesia has an adult obesity rate of 47%. It has a total population of 114,000.

07. Bahamas

07. Bahamas

Image for article titled The 20 most obese countries in the world
Image: Sylvain Sonnet (Getty Images)

About 47% of the adults in the Bahamas is obese. The Caribbean country’s total population 409,000.

06: Samoa

06: Samoa

Image for article titled The 20 most obese countries in the world
Image: Karl-Heinz Eiferle (AP)

Samoa is the first country on the list where over have of its adults are obese. The country’s obesity rate among adults is 62.4%. It has a total population of 222,000.

05. Tuvalu

05. Tuvalu

Image for article titled The 20 most obese countries in the world
Image: Ashley Cooper (Getty Images)

Tuvalu, another island nation in the Pacific ocean, had an obesity rate of 64.2%. It has a total population 11,000 people

04. Niue

04. Niue

Image for article titled The 20 most obese countries in the world
Image: Jill Ferry Photography (Getty Images)

Niue has the smallest population among the countries on the list at 11,000. About 66% of the island’s adult’s are obese.

03. Cook Islands

03. Cook Islands

Image for article titled The 20 most obese countries in the world
Image: DarrenTierney (Getty Images)

The Cook Islands has an adult obesity rate of 68.9%. The nation in the Pacific Ocean has a total population of 17,000.

02. Nauru

02. Nauru

Image for article titled The 20 most obese countries in the world
Image: (c) HADI ZAHER (Getty Images)

Naura, an island nation in South Pacific, has an adult obesity rate of 69.9%. It has a total population of over 12,000.

01. Tonga

01. Tonga

Image for article titled The 20 most obese countries in the world
Image: Rebecca Harding (Getty Images)

Over 71% of the adults on Tonga are obese, the highest rate of any country in the world. The island country in the South Pacific has a total population of 106,000.

