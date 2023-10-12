Make business better.™️
Business News

Oil-Dri: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AP News
CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Oil-Dri Corp. of America (ODC) on Thursday reported earnings of $11.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of $1.67. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.69 per share.

The maker of products for soil in the agriculture, horticulture and sports sectors posted revenue of $107.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $29.6 million, or $4.13 per share. Revenue was reported as $413 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ODC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ODC