15 wild features that used to come with new cars but don't anymore

Cars have radically changed over the last few decades, adding technology like touch screens, cameras, and voice assistants, while quietly losing features that were prevalent for years. Depending on your persuasion, some of the advancements have positively impacted modern vehicles, and some seem to have needlessly complicated things that were once simple.



Today, we’re looking at all the features that I either don’t see on many new vehicles, and some that I haven’t seen in cars since I was a kid. The extinction of these features range from ever evolving social trends to addressing potential safety concerns, but they all have one thing in common: We just don’t see them anymore.

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.