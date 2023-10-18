Old Second Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AURORA, Ill. (AP) — AURORA, Ill. (AP) — Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $24.3 million.

The bank, based in Aurora, Illinois, said it had earnings of 54 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 55 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $84.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $72.9 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $72.3 million.

