Oldsmobile died 20 years ago. Here are the 15 greatest gifts it gave auto enthusiasts

Once the largest division of General Motors, the Oldsmobile dream was killed off at 107 years old, on April 29, 2004, a full 20 years ago today. While the brand was largely seen as a stodgy, outdated, and unprofitable liability by the time GM ended it, the automaker was responsible for some pretty impressive engineering in its century of crafting cars. The General diluted the brand until it stood for nothing, but it has a history of doing cool s—, and for that it should be remembered fondly.



Advertisement

Here are 15 of the greatest “doing cool sh—” moments from Oldsmobile history gone by. Rest well, ye beast. We miss you.