Hooked on Olympic sailing? Here are 5 regattas to watch next

The 2024 Olympic sailing competitions kicked off, on Sunday, in the waters off the coast of Marseilles, with men and women competing in the skiff and windsurfing competitions. These races mark the first of 12 days of sailing competition across 10 events, including kite, dinghy and multihull contests.



The skiff and windsurfing competitions are scheduled from July 28 through August 1 and August 2, respectively, while the dinghy races will go from August 1 through August 7. The multihull competitions will last from August 3 to August 7. Kiteboarding is expected to go from August 4 through August 8.

For American viewers, all of the sailing races are scheduled for streaming on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com, while the women’s kitesurfing final is also expected to air on E! on August 8 at 5 p.m. eastern time.

Wisconsinite Stephanie Roble is one of the American women expected to compete in the sailing competitions in Paris, this year. After appearing in the last Summer Olympics in Tokyo, she and her teammate Maggie Shea will once again sail in a 49erFX in the Women’s Skiff competitions.

“Being on the water is such an amazing feeling to me. I get this feeling of freedom when I’m on the water. I’m so present in what I’m doing,” Roble told Wisconsin Public Radio.

“The teamwork dynamic is really fun — and it’s hard sometimes — but all of the skills that go into making the boat go really fast is just such a fun challenge,” said Roble. We’re constantly evolving. It’s such a dynamic sport. Every day you hit the water and there’s always something to learn. I love that challenge,” she added.

