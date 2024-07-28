What DeepSeek’s AI breakthrough means for Meta, OpenAI, and Nvidia
Hooked on Olympic sailing? Here are 5 regattas to watch next

The 2024 Olympic sailing competitions began Sunday in the waters off the coast of Marseilles

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
Image for article titled Hooked on Olympic sailing? Here are 5 regattas to watch next
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images (Getty Images)

The 2024 Olympic sailing competitions kicked off, on Sunday, in the waters off the coast of Marseilles, with men and women competing in the skiff and windsurfing competitions. These races mark the first of 12 days of sailing competition across 10 events, including kite, dinghy and multihull contests.

The skiff and windsurfing competitions are scheduled from July 28 through August 1 and August 2, respectively, while the dinghy races will go from August 1 through August 7. The multihull competitions will last from August 3 to August 7. Kiteboarding is expected to go from August 4 through August 8.

For American viewers, all of the sailing races are scheduled for streaming on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com, while the women’s kitesurfing final is also expected to air on E! on August 8 at 5 p.m. eastern time.

Wisconsinite Stephanie Roble is one of the American women expected to compete in the sailing competitions in Paris, this year. After appearing in the last Summer Olympics in Tokyo, she and her teammate Maggie Shea will once again sail in a 49erFX in the Women’s Skiff competitions.

“Being on the water is such an amazing feeling to me. I get this feeling of freedom when I’m on the water. I’m so present in what I’m doing,” Roble told Wisconsin Public Radio.

“The teamwork dynamic is really fun — and it’s hard sometimes — but all of the skills that go into making the boat go really fast is just such a fun challenge,” said Roble. We’re constantly evolving. It’s such a dynamic sport. Every day you hit the water and there’s always something to learn. I love that challenge,” she added.

If watching the Olympics gets you excited about sailing, read on to learn more about other sailing competitions you can watch in the future.

America’s Cup

America’s Cup

Image for article titled Hooked on Olympic sailing? Here are 5 regattas to watch next
Image: Sailing Energy/Getty Images (Getty Images)

America’s Cup is more than just a storied event – it is also the oldest continually running international sporting competition in the world. First held in 1851, there is no set schedule for sailors expected to compete. Excited new sailing fans, however, won’t have to wait very long for another race – the next America’s Cup will take place between August 22 and October 27, in Barcelona.

Cowes Week

Cowes Week

Image for article titled Hooked on Olympic sailing? Here are 5 regattas to watch next
Image: Jack Taylor/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Cowes Week is held annually on the Solent – the strait between the Isle of Wight and the mainland of Great Britain. It is the largest sailing regatta in the world, featuring thousands of competitors from an array of skill levels. Cowes Week actually coincides with the Olympics this year – the regatta began on July 27 and will continue through August 2.

Vendée Globe

Vendée Globe

Image for article titled Hooked on Olympic sailing? Here are 5 regattas to watch next
Image: Richard Langdon/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Founded in 1989, the Vendée Globe is a solo round-the-world yacht race that both starts and ends in the namesake French region of Vendée. The competition aims to raise public awareness of “the fragility of our oceans faced with global warming.” The 2024 competition is expected to begin on November 10.

Transpacific Yacht Race

Transpacific Yacht Race

Image for article titled Hooked on Olympic sailing? Here are 5 regattas to watch next
Image: Transpacific Yacht Club

The Transpacific Yacht Race – often called the Transpac – is a biennial competition, first held in 1906. Competitors sail 2,225 nautical miles from San Pedro, California to Diamond Head in Hawaii. Held only during odd-numbered years, the next competition is expected to begin in early July 2025.

The Ocean Race

The Ocean Race

Image for article titled Hooked on Olympic sailing? Here are 5 regattas to watch next
Image: Jose Miguel Fernandez/NurPhoto via Getty Images (Getty Images)

Established in 1973, the Ocean Race is a round-the-world yacht competition. The starting and finishing locations for the race have changed over the years, but recent competitions have begun in Alicante, Spain and concluded in other European ports, including Genoa and the Hague. The competition takes place every three-to-four years and the next race is expected to be held in 2027.

