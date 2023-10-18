Make business better.™️
Omega Flex: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
EXTON, Pa. (AP) — EXTON, Pa. (AP) — Omega Flex Inc. (OFLX) on Wednesday reported profit of $5.6 million in its third quarter.

The Exton, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 55 cents per share.

The flexible metal hose maker posted revenue of $27.5 million in the period.

