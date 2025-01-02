These are North America's most on-time airlines

Most airline customers likely pick their favorite airline by whichever one has the cheapest fares or the most attractive loyalty programs, but another important part of the flying experience is when it ends. Some carriers are better than others at making sure that ending happens when it’s supposed to, and the aviation analytics company Cirium looked through its data to figure out which ones were the very best at getting passengers to their destinations on time throughout 2024.

Take a look to see which North American airlines had the best on-time arrival numbers.