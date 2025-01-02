How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Airlines

These are North America's most on-time airlines

Some struggled to get to their destinations for more than 1 in 4 flights

By
Melvin Backman
Photo: Kevin Carter (Getty Images)

Most airline customers likely pick their favorite airline by whichever one has the cheapest fares or the most attractive loyalty programs, but another important part of the flying experience is when it ends. Some carriers are better than others at making sure that ending happens when it’s supposed to, and the aviation analytics company Cirium looked through its data to figure out which ones were the very best at getting passengers to their destinations on time throughout 2024.

Take a look to see which North American airlines had the best on-time arrival numbers.

2 / 12

10. WestJet

10. WestJet

Photo: oan Valls/Urbanandsport /NurPhoto (Getty Images)

The carrier’s flights arrived at their destinations on time 71% of the time in 2024.

3 / 12

9. Air Canada

9. Air Canada

Photo: Graham Hughes/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

The carrier’s flights arrived at their destinations on time 71.4% of the time in 2024.

4 / 12

8. Frontier Airlines

8. Frontier Airlines

Photo: Graham Hughes/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

The carrier’s flights arrived at their destinations on time 71.6% of the time in 2024.

5 / 12

7. JetBlue Airways

7. JetBlue Airways

Photo: Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

The carrier’s flights arrived at their destinations on time 74.5% of the time in 2024.

6 / 12

6. Spirit Airlines

6. Spirit Airlines

Photo: Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

The carrier’s flights arrived at their destinations on time 76.1% of the time in 2024.

7 / 12

5. Southwest Airlines

5. Southwest Airlines

Photo: Kevin Carter (Getty Images)

The carrier’s flights arrived at their destinations on time 77.77% of the time in 2024.

8 / 12

4. American Airlines

4. American Airlines

Photo: Kevin Carter (Getty Images)

The carrier’s flights arrived at their destinations on time 77.78% of the time in 2024.

9 / 12

3. Alaska Airlines

3. Alaska Airlines

Photo: Kevin Carter (Getty Images)

The carrier’s flights arrived at their destinations on time 79.3% of the time in 2024.

10 / 12

2. United Airlines

2. United Airlines

Photo: Gary Hershorn (Getty Images)

The carrier’s flights arrived at their destinations on time 80.9% of the time in 2024.

11 / 12

1. Delta Air Lines

1. Delta Air Lines

Photo: Kevin Carter (Getty Images)

The carrier’s flights arrived at their destinations on time 83.5% of the time in 2024.

