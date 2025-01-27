How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant

The 10 countries most obsessed with online shopping

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Retail

The 10 countries most obsessed with online shopping

U.S. e-commerce leapt from 11.1% of total retail sales in 2019, to 15.6% in 2023

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled The 10 countries most obsessed with online shopping
Photo: Oscar Wong (iStock by Getty Images)

In the years since the Covid-19 pandemic began, online shopping has transformed from a helpful tool to something approaching a necessity for many people.

Advertisement

In the United States, for example, ecommerce leapt from making up 11.1% of total retail sales in 2019, to 15.6% in 2023 – a number that is expected to keep growing, according to Statista. In some categories, including fashion retail and consumer electronics, those percentages are even higher.

A recent analysis by online clothing company Public Desire ranked the countries most obsessed with online shopping, based on several metrics, including time spent online weekly, the percentage of people shopping online monthly, and the average percentage of income spent online.

The study highlighted the shifting roles of social media platforms, like TikTok, on growing sales and connecting with more customers.

“The future of e-commerce is being shaped by the integration of social media and mobile payments. What’s fascinating is that a country’s digital payment infrastructure now predicts online shopping engagement better than its economic status,” a Public Desire spokesperson said about the study.

“We’re seeing this especially in social commerce, where consumers spend considerable time browsing and engaging with shopping content as part of their daily social media routine.”

Continue reading to learn which countries are the most obsessed with online shopping, according to Public Desire.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

10. France

10. France

Image for article titled The 10 countries most obsessed with online shopping
Photo: Alexander Spatari (iStock by Getty Images)

French people are the tenth-most obsessed with online shopping. In France, people spend an average of 4.3% of their income on ecommerce and dedicate an average of one hour and 45 minutes shopping online each week.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

9. Sweden

9. Sweden

Image for article titled The 10 countries most obsessed with online shopping
Photo: Peter Adams (iStock by Getty Images)

Swedish people are the ninth-most obsessed with online shopping. In Sweden, people spend an average of 3.1% of their income on ecommerce and dedicate an average of 38 minutes weekly shopping online.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

8. Poland

8. Poland

Image for article titled The 10 countries most obsessed with online shopping
Photo: Joe Daniel Price (iStock by Getty Images)

Polish people are the eighth-most obsessed with online shopping. In Poland, people spend an average of 3.1% of their income on ecommerce and dedicate an average of one hour and 44 minutes weekly shopping online.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

7. The Netherlands

7. The Netherlands

Image for article titled The 10 countries most obsessed with online shopping
Photo: Alexander Spatari (iStock by Getty Images)

Dutch people are the seventh-most obsessed with online shopping. In the Netherlands, people spend an average of 5% of their income on ecommerce and dedicate an average of two hours and 12 minutes weekly shopping online.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

6. United States

6. United States

Image for article titled The 10 countries most obsessed with online shopping
Photo: Maremagnum (iStock by Getty Images)

Americans are the sixth-most obsessed with online shopping. In the U.S., people spend an average of 4.3% of their income on ecommerce and dedicate an average of two hours and 5 minutes weekly shopping online.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

5. Mexico

5. Mexico

Image for article titled The 10 countries most obsessed with online shopping
Photo: Danny Lehman (iStock by Getty Images)

Mexicans are the fifth-most obsessed with online shopping. In Mexico, people spend an average of 5.5 % of their income on ecommerce and dedicate an average of two hours and 52 minutes weekly shopping online.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

4. United Kingdom

4. United Kingdom

Image for article titled The 10 countries most obsessed with online shopping
Photo: Marco Bottigelli (iStock by Getty Images)

British people are the fourth-most obsessed with online shopping. In the U.K., people spend an average of 8.8 % of their income on ecommerce and dedicate an average of two hours and four minutes weekly shopping online.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

3. Taiwan

3. Taiwan

Image for article titled The 10 countries most obsessed with online shopping
Photo: Sharleen Chao (iStock by Getty Images)

Taiwanese people are the third-most obsessed with online shopping. In Taiwan, people spend an average of 6.1% of their income on ecommerce and dedicate an average of four hours and 27 minutes weekly shopping online.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

2. South Korea

2. South Korea

Image for article titled The 10 countries most obsessed with online shopping
Photo: Mongkol Chuewong (iStock by Getty Images)

South Koreans are the second-most obsessed with online shopping. In South Korea, people spend an average of 8.5% of their income on ecommerce and dedicate an average of four hours and 39 minutes weekly shopping online.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

1. China

1. China

Image for article titled The 10 countries most obsessed with online shopping
Photo: Zhang Mengyang (iStock by Getty Images)

Chinese people are the most obsessed with online shopping. In China, people spend an average of 3.8% of their income on ecommerce and dedicate an average of eight hours and 5 minutes weekly shopping online.

Advertisement

12 / 12