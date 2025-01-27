The 10 countries most obsessed with online shopping

In the years since the Covid-19 pandemic began, online shopping has transformed from a helpful tool to something approaching a necessity for many people.

In the United States, for example, ecommerce leapt from making up 11.1% of total retail sales in 2019, to 15.6% in 2023 – a number that is expected to keep growing, according to Statista. In some categories, including fashion retail and consumer electronics, those percentages are even higher.

A recent analysis by online clothing company Public Desire ranked the countries most obsessed with online shopping, based on several metrics, including time spent online weekly, the percentage of people shopping online monthly, and the average percentage of income spent online.

The study highlighted the shifting roles of social media platforms, like TikTok, on growing sales and connecting with more customers.

“The future of e-commerce is being shaped by the integration of social media and mobile payments. What’s fascinating is that a country’s digital payment infrastructure now predicts online shopping engagement better than its economic status,” a Public Desire spokesperson said about the study.

“We’re seeing this especially in social commerce, where consumers spend considerable time browsing and engaging with shopping content as part of their daily social media routine.”

Continue reading to learn which countries are the most obsessed with online shopping, according to Public Desire.