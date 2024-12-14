Costco demands price cuts from Chinese suppliers as trade tensions escalate and import costs rise
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

OpenAI launches canvas, Cohere's compact model, and more fundraising: This week's AI launches

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
A.I.

OpenAI launches canvas, Cohere's compact model, and more fundraising: This week's AI launches

Plus, Gentrace announced a collaborative AI testing platform

By
Britney Nguyen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
pink and orange blended background with the canvas shortcuts bar
OpenAI’s canvas
Image: OpenAI

Each week, Quartz rounds up product launches, updates, and funding news from artificial intelligence-focused startups and companies.

Advertisement

Here’s what’s going on this week in the ever-evolving AI industry.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

OpenAI’s canvas is available to all users

OpenAI’s canvas is available to all users

display of Canvas feature on ChatGPT 4o
OpenAI’s canvas
Image: OpenAI

OpenAI made canvas, an interface to “collaborate” with ChatGPT on writing and coding projects, available to all web and Windows desktop users this week. The feature was made available in beta to ChatGPT Plus and Team users in October.

Advertisement

Now out of beta, canvas is built directly into OpenAI’s GPT-4o model, so it doesn’t need to be selected separately in ChatGPT’s model picker.

Other new features include running Python code directly in canvas for improvement suggestions and bug fixes, and compatibility with custom-made GPTs.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Cohere’s Command R7B model

Cohere’s Command R7B model

Aidan Gomez wearing glasses and a black t-shirt with a white sketch on it under a greyish zip-up hoodie smiling slightly at the camera
Cohere CEO Aidan Gomez
Photo: Cohere

Cohere released Command R7B — the smallest, fastest, and last model in its R series of large language models (LLMs) for the enterprise — this week. Due to its compact size, the model can be served on low-end graphics processing units (GPUs), core processing units (CPUs), and a MacBook to accelerate production of AI applications.

Advertisement

In its class of open-weights models, Command R7B delivers state-of-the-art performance in real-world tasks such as reasoning and agentic behavior, according to the startup.

“The model is designed for developers and businesses that need to optimize for the speed, cost-performance, and compute resources of their use cases,” Cohere said.

Command R7B is available on the Cohere Platform and on HuggingFace.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Speak’s $78 million Series C for AI language tutoring

Speak’s $78 million Series C for AI language tutoring

two men stand side by side smiling at the camera in front of book shelves
Andrew Hsu (L) and Connor Zwick
Photo: Speak

Speak, a language learning AI startup, announced a $78 million Series C funding round this week. The deal, which values the company at $1 billion, was led by Accel, and included existing investors such as OpenAI Startup Fund and Khosla Ventures.

Advertisement

The Series C marks the AI language tutor’s second raise this year, and has doubled the startup’s valuation in six months.

“We’ve engineered a breakthrough in spoken fluency by combining our proprietary learning method with advanced AI that adapts to each user’s needs, making true fluency accessible to so many more people,” Connor Zwick, chief executive and co-founder of Speak, said in a statement. “So far this year, users have already spoken more than one billion sentences with Speak.”

Zwick said Speak plans to expand to more countries in 2025.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Ayar Labs’ $155 million Series D for AI infrastructure

Ayar Labs’ $155 million Series D for AI infrastructure

A chip in front of a wafer lit in bluish tones
Wafer and chip
Image: Michael Schoenfeld/Ayar Labs

Ayar Labs, a startup that developed the first in-package optical I/O solution to replace electrical I/O in AI training and inferencing chips, announced a $155 million Series D funding round this week. The deal was led by Advent Global Opportunities and Light Street Capital, and included investments from AMD Ventures (AMD), Intel Capital (INTC), and Nvidia (NVDA). Ayar Labs is now valued at more than $1 billion.

Advertisement

The startup is changing the way data moves between chips with its I/O technology, which it says can “eliminate bottlenecks created by traditional copper interconnects and pluggable optics.” The funding will allow Ayar Labs to scale its technology, which “allows customers to maximize the compute efficiency and performance of their AI infrastructure, while reducing costs and power consumption, to dramatically improve profitability metrics for AI applications.”

“The leading GPU providers — AMD and NVIDIA — and semiconductor foundries — GlobalFoundries (GFS), Intel Foundry, and TSMC (TSM) — combined with the backing of Advent, Light Street, and our other investors underscores the potential of our optical I/O technology to redefine the future of AI infrastructure,” Mark Wade, chief executive and co-founder of Ayar Labs, said in a statement. “We are incredibly fortunate to have the backing of Light Street’s deep expertise in technology-specific investments as well as Advent’s robust private and growth equity background in this funding round.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Gentrace’s $8 million Series A and collaborative AI testing platform

Gentrace’s $8 million Series A and collaborative AI testing platform

three men sit on a bench in frontn of a green grassy area and a city skyline behind them
From left: Vivek Nair, co-founder and CTO, Doug Safreno, co-founder and CEO, and Daniel Liem, co-founder and COO
Photo: Gentrace

Gentrace, a developer platform that allows entire product teams to collaborate on AI testing and monitoring, announced an $8 million Series A funding round this week. The funding round was led by Matrix Partners, and brings the startup’s total funding to $14 million.

Advertisement

With the Gentrace platform, product managers, subject matter experts, designers, and quality assurance can all collaborate on evaluating AI model performance with engineering teams.

The startup also launched Experiments, a tool enabling collaborative large language model (LLM) testing. The tool allows teams to preview test outcomes before deploying models and anticipate errors, among other features.

“Generative AI represents a paradigm shift in software development, but the reality is there’s way too much noise and not enough signal on how to test and build them easily or correctly,” Doug Safreno, co-founder and chief executive of Gentrace, said in a statement. “We’re not just creating another dev tool — we’re reimagining how entire organizations can collaborate and build better LLM products.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Crusoe’s $600 million Series D for clean energy-powered AI infrastructure

Crusoe’s $600 million Series D for clean energy-powered AI infrastructure

a rendering of an aerial shot of a data center surrounded by trees and grass
Site rendering for Abilene, Texas AI data center
Image: Courtesy of Crusoe

Crusoe, a vertically integrated AI infrastructure provider, announced a $600 million Series D funding round this week. The deal was led by Founders Fund and included Nvidia as an investor.

Advertisement

The startup provides cost-effective and “environmentally aligned” AI infrastructure by harnessing large-scale clean energy. Crusoe also builds AI-optimized data centers and has a development platform.

“We believe a new approach is needed to power the AI revolution,” Chase Lochmiller, chief executive and co-founder of Crusoe, said in a statement. “To reduce complexity, accelerate time-to-value, and support the most demanding AI solutions, customers need a vertically integrated approach. We are able to innovate faster and bring new, state-of-the-art capacity online in a fraction of the time compared to legacy cloud providers while delivering unmatched results for customers, making the promises of AI a reality.”

Crusoe also announced its Crusoe Cloud platform is generally available for AI and machine learning workloads.

Advertisement