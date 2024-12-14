OpenAI launches canvas, Cohere's compact model, and more fundraising: This week's AI launches

OpenAI made canvas, an interface to “collaborate” with ChatGPT on writing and coding projects, available to all web and Windows desktop users this week. The feature was made available in beta to ChatGPT Plus and Team users in October.

Now out of beta, canvas is built directly into OpenAI’s GPT-4o model, so it doesn’t need to be selected separately in ChatGPT’s model picker.

Other new features include running Python code directly in canvas for improvement suggestions and bug fixes, and compatibility with custom-made GPTs.