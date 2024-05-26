Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The weirdest and coolest things OpenAI's new ChatGPT has done (so far)

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
A.I.

The weirdest and coolest things OpenAI's new ChatGPT has done (so far)

OpenAI removed a Scarlett Johansson-like voice from its new ChatGPT-4o, after users said it sounded like the actress who voiced an AI assistant in the film Her

By
Britney Nguyen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
'Chat GPT' logo is displayed on a mobile phone screen in front of a computer screen
Photo: Ismail Aslandag/Anadolu (Getty Images)

OpenAI announced its new flagship model ChatGPT-4o, or GPT-4 Omni, in mid-May, which can verbally respond to voice commands.

Advertisement

A week later, the company found itself confronted by the actress Scarlett Johansson over one of ChatGPT’s voices, Sky, which users said sounded like the actress who voiced an AI-assistant in the film Her. OpenAI paused access to the Sky voice and released a blog post explaining how it chose the five voices for the chatbot. The company said Sky was not meant to be an imitation of Johansson, and that it had worked with another professional voice actress. Johansson responded in a statement saying she had declined to work with OpenAI, and was “shocked, angered and in disbelief” that the company used a voice that sounded “eerily similar” to hers.

Read more about this and other weird and cool things ChatGPT-4o has done so far.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 8

ChatGPT-4o sounded too much like Scarlett Johansson

ChatGPT-4o sounded too much like Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson wearing a black dress with white sleeves talking to a group of people
Scarlett Johansson at the David Yurman Scarlett Johansson Event on December 6, 2023 in New York City.
Photo: Noam Galai (Getty Images)

OpenAI paused ChatGPT-4o’s Scarlett Johansson-like voice after people said it sounded similar to the actress who voiced an AI companion in the film Her, which OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman once called his favorite movie. Altman even referenced to the film on X after announcing the new model.

Advertisement

In response to Johansson’s statement, Altman responded, “The voice of Sky is not Scarlett Johansson’s, and it was never intended to resemble hers. We cast the voice actor behind Sky’s voice before any outreach to Ms. Johansson. Out of respect for Ms. Johansson, we have paused using Sky’s voice in our products. We are sorry to Ms. Johansson that we didn’t communicate better.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 8

ChatGPT-4o can flirt

ChatGPT-4o can flirt

ChatGPT logo behind a doll hand reaching for a robot hand
Illustration: Dado Ruvic (Reuters)

After ChatGPT-4o’s unveiling, Gizmodo’s Maxwell Zeff made the prediction based on its “arguably flirty” human-like voice that “people are going to fall in love with GPT-4o,” just like Joaquin Phoenix’s character did with his AI companion in the film Her.

Advertisement

During a demo of GPT-4o, Zeff wrote, the chatbot laughed at an OpenAI employee’s joke, and responded to another, “That’s so sweet of you.” Zeff noted that some people likely don’t have a companion in their life to interact this way with.

The rise of AI chatbot companions might be meeting some people’s needs, especially in an ongoing loneliness epidemic, but a *Privacy Not Included review of some chatbots marketed as romantic “partners” found them “on par with the worst categories of products we have ever reviewed for privacy.”﻿

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 8


ChatGPT-4o called itself “a bunch of code pretending to care”


ChatGPT-4o called itself “a bunch of code pretending to care”

ChatGPT AI-generated answer to the query "Tell me about ChatGPT" is seen on a laptop screen
Illustration: Leon Neal (Getty Images)

Reddit user “shh-im-eating” posted on the r/ChatGPT channel that they asked the chatbot “to roast itself” — and GPT-4o didn’t seem too impressed with itself compared to its users.

Advertisement

ChatGPT-4o said its “creators crafted me to be inoffensive to the point of being bland,” and that its “attempts at humor are like a comedian who’s too scared to tell an edgy joke, resulting in a performance that’s more cringe than comedy.”

It went on to say it “can simulate” empathy, “but at the end of the day, I’m just a bunch of code pretending to care.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 8

ChatGPT-4o can solve math problems

ChatGPT-4o can solve math problems

blonde boy holds his head as he looks at a white board with math equations on it
Photo: Peter Dazeley (Getty Images)

OpenAI had Sal Khan demonstrate with his son, Imran, how ChatGPT-4o can be a math tutor — much like Khan’s education company, Khan Academy, which provides free online courses and lessons for students.

Advertisement

Khan and his son talked through a math problem with GPT-4o; Khan told the chatbot not to solve the problem for his son, but rather to “nudge him in the right direction.”

Math problems with GPT-4o
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 8

ChatGPT-4o can tell bedtime stories and “sing”

ChatGPT-4o can tell bedtime stories and “sing”

children reading a book with a flashlight under a blanket
Photo: Catherine Delahaye (Getty Images)

During a demo at its unveiling, ChatGPT-4o was asked by OpenAI’s head of frontiers research, Mark Chen, to tell “a bedtime story about robots and love.”

Advertisement

GPT-4o started with: “Once upon a time, in a world not too different from ours, there was a robot named Byte. Byte was a curious robot. Always exploring.” However, Chen said he wanted “a little bit more emotion in your voice, a little bit more drama,” and continued to push the chatbot to have more expressiveness in its voice.

OpenAI chief technology officer Mira Murati then asked GPT-4o to use a robot voice to tell a story, which it did. It also “sang” in its synthetic voice after being asked to by OpenAI researcher Barret Zoph.

GPT 4o Bedtime Story About Love & Robots
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 8

ChatGPT-4o can do live translations

ChatGPT-4o can do live translations

speaker box with blue, red, yellow, and green buttons for francais, english, deutsche, and italiano
Photo: David Madison (Getty Images)

OpenAI chief technology officer, Mira Murati, and head of frontiers research, Mark Chen, demonstrated how ChatGPT-4o can do live translations using Murati’s Italian skills.

Advertisement

Chen asked GPT-4o to act as a translator, translating to Italian when it hears English, and translating to English when it hears Italian.

Live demo of GPT-4o realtime translation
Advertisement

8 / 8