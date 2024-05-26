The weirdest and coolest things OpenAI's new ChatGPT has done (so far)

OpenAI announced its new flagship model ChatGPT-4o, or GPT-4 Omni, in mid-May, which can verbally respond to voice commands.

Advertisement

A week later, the company found itself confronted by the actress Scarlett Johansson over one of ChatGPT’s voices, Sky, which users said sounded like the actress who voiced an AI-assistant in the film Her. OpenAI paused access to the Sky voice and released a blog post explaining how it chose the five voices for the chatbot. The company said Sky was not meant to be an imitation of Johansson, and that it had worked with another professional voice actress. Johansson responded in a statement saying she had declined to work with OpenAI, and was “shocked, angered and in disbelief” that the company used a voice that sounded “eerily similar” to hers.



Read more about this and other weird and cool things ChatGPT-4o has done so far.