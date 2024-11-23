ChatGPT updates, warehouse robots, and special agents: This week's AI launches

Enveda, a biotech company that uses AI to turn natural compounds into new medicines, announced an oversubscribed $130 million Series C funding round this week. The round was led by Kinnevik and FPV, and brings Enveda’s total funding to $360 million.

Advertisement

The funding will help the company with advancing its pipeline of ten development drug candidates. Enveda is building an AI-powered platform called a “sequencer” “that combines metabolomics data with machine learning and high-throughput biological experiments to answer two fundamental questions of any natural sample at scale: (1) What are the molecules?, and (2) What do they do?,” the company said.

“Some of the world’s greatest pharmaceutical breakthroughs have been derived from just 0.1% of nature’s chemistry,” Viswa Colluru, chief executive of Enveda, said in a statement. “We developed our platform to rapidly expand access to nature’s chemistry to find therapeutics at roughly four times the speed–and it’s already delivering results in the form of a deep and differentiated pipeline. This funding will help us advance multiple candidates to exciting clinical catalysts in the next year, confirming our guiding vision that life’s chemistry is an excellent source for new medicines.”