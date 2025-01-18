ChatGPT's new feature, Nvidia's healthcare AI, and Synthesia's millions: This week's AI launches

Each week, Quartz rounds up product launches, updates, and funding news from artificial intelligence-focused startups and companies.
Here’s what’s going on this week in the ever-evolving AI industry.
Each week, Quartz rounds up product launches, updates, and funding news from artificial intelligence-focused startups and companies.
Here’s what’s going on this week in the ever-evolving AI industry.
OpenAI launched a new feature in beta for ChatGPT this week called tasks. ChatGPT users can prompt tasks for one-time or recurring actions such as receiving a weather report at the same time every morning, or setting a reminder about a passport expiration.
The beta version of tasks, which allows for 10 active tasks at a time, rolled out to Plus, Team, and Pro users around the world this week.
Nvidia (NVDA) announced partnerships with healthcare leaders including IQVIA (IQV) and Mayo Clinic this week to advance drug discovery, genomic research, and healthcare services with its agentic and generative AI technology.
The chipmaker said its technology will be used to develop solutions such as AI agents that can speed up clinical trials, and physical AI robots for surgery and patient monitoring.
“AI offers an exceptional opportunity to advance healthcare and life sciences with tools that help providers detect diseases earlier and discover new treatments faster,” Kimberly Powell, vice president of healthcare at Nvidia, said in a statement. “The combination of NVIDIA’s AI and accelerated computing capabilities with the expertise of industry leaders is poised to usher in a new era of medical and biological innovation and improve patient outcomes worldwide.”
Enterprise AI video platform Synthesia announced a $180 million Series D funding round this week, making it the largest generative AI media company by valuation in the U.K., according to Dealroom.
The funding round was led by NEA with participation from existing investors, and brings Synthesia’s total capital raised to more than $330 million, valuing it at $2.1 billion.
The new capital will be used for Synthesia’s next phase of growth in markets including Japan, Australia, Europe, and North America, the company said.
“This new investment will help us develop a new generation of AI-powered video experiences that are interactive, real-time, and personalized, offering possibilities we could have only imagined when we founded the company in 2017,” Victor Riparbelli, CEO and co-founder of Synthesia, said in a statement. “I’m excited to bring these experiences to our over 60,000 customers, which range from the world’s largest brands to thousands of small businesses that use Synthesia to communicate internally and externally with unmatched engagement and efficiency.”
In June, Synthesia announced the development of Synthesia 2.0, which it called the world’s first enterprise AI video platform. The platform includes personal avatars, an AI video assistant, and a multilingual video player.
IBM (IBM) and L’Oréal announced a collaboration this week to use the tech giant’s generative AI technology for discoveries in cosmetic formulation data that can aid in L’Oréal’s use of sustainable raw materials.
The collaboration will involve a custom AI foundation model built for L’Oréal’s research and innovation team to formulate new products and reformulate existing ones. The model will be trained on large data sets of formulations and components for cosmetics.