ChatGPT's new feature, Nvidia's healthcare AI, and Synthesia's millions: This week's AI launches

Enterprise AI video platform Synthesia announced a $180 million Series D funding round this week, making it the largest generative AI media company by valuation in the U.K., according to Dealroom.

Advertisement

The funding round was led by NEA with participation from existing investors, and brings Synthesia’s total capital raised to more than $330 million, valuing it at $2.1 billion.

The new capital will be used for Synthesia’s next phase of growth in markets including Japan, Australia, Europe, and North America, the company said.

“This new investment will help us develop a new generation of AI-powered video experiences that are interactive, real-time, and personalized, offering possibilities we could have only imagined when we founded the company in 2017,” Victor Riparbelli, CEO and co-founder of Synthesia, said in a statement. “I’m excited to bring these experiences to our over 60,000 customers, which range from the world’s largest brands to thousands of small businesses that use Synthesia to communicate internally and externally with unmatched engagement and efficiency.”

In June, Synthesia announced the development of Synthesia 2.0, which it called the world’s first enterprise AI video platform. The platform includes personal avatars, an AI video assistant, and a multilingual video player.