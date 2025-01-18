Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

ChatGPT's new feature, Nvidia's healthcare AI, and Synthesia's millions: This week's AI launches

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
A.I.

ChatGPT's new feature, Nvidia's healthcare AI, and Synthesia's millions: This week's AI launches

Plus, IBM and L'Oréal are collaborating on an AI model that can help formulate sustainable cosmetics

By
Britney Nguyen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
a phone screen displaying a conversation on ChatGPT's task feature on top of a blue and purple background
ChatGPT’s new tasks feature.
Screenshot: OpenAI

Each week, Quartz rounds up product launches, updates, and funding news from artificial intelligence-focused startups and companies.

Advertisement

Here’s what’s going on this week in the ever-evolving AI industry.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

ChatGPT’s new feature, tasks

ChatGPT’s new feature, tasks

screenshot of ChatGPT's Task feature scheduling a reminder to practice Italian
ChatGPT’s new feature, tasks.
Screenshot: OpenAI

OpenAI launched a new feature in beta for ChatGPT this week called tasks. ChatGPT users can prompt tasks for one-time or recurring actions such as receiving a weather report at the same time every morning, or setting a reminder about a passport expiration.

Advertisement

The beta version of tasks, which allows for 10 active tasks at a time, rolled out to Plus, Team, and Pro users around the world this week.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Nvidia’s partnerships to put AI in healthcare

Nvidia’s partnerships to put AI in healthcare

a graphic with three circles with different images from left to right: a digital drawing of genes, a digital drawing of Jensen Huang, and a digital drawing of a robot with many arms
Image: Nvidia

Nvidia (NVDA) announced partnerships with healthcare leaders including IQVIA (IQV) and Mayo Clinic this week to advance drug discovery, genomic research, and healthcare services with its agentic and generative AI technology.

Advertisement

The chipmaker said its technology will be used to develop solutions such as AI agents that can speed up clinical trials, and physical AI robots for surgery and patient monitoring.

“AI offers an exceptional opportunity to advance healthcare and life sciences with tools that help providers detect diseases earlier and discover new treatments faster,” Kimberly Powell, vice president of healthcare at Nvidia, said in a statement. “The combination of NVIDIA’s AI and accelerated computing capabilities with the expertise of industry leaders is poised to usher in a new era of medical and biological innovation and improve patient outcomes worldwide.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Synthesia’s $180 million Series D to advance AI video

Synthesia’s $180 million Series D to advance AI video

Victor Riparbelli wearing a black t shirt and olive green pants, his hands are tucked in his pants and he is looking up
Synthesia CEO Victor Riparbelli at a Bloomberg Television interview in London, U.K. on April 25, 2024.
Photo: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Enterprise AI video platform Synthesia announced a $180 million Series D funding round this week, making it the largest generative AI media company by valuation in the U.K., according to Dealroom.

Advertisement

The funding round was led by NEA with participation from existing investors, and brings Synthesia’s total capital raised to more than $330 million, valuing it at $2.1 billion.

The new capital will be used for Synthesia’s next phase of growth in markets including Japan, Australia, Europe, and North America, the company said.

“This new investment will help us develop a new generation of AI-powered video experiences that are interactive, real-time, and personalized, offering possibilities we could have only imagined when we founded the company in 2017,” Victor Riparbelli, CEO and co-founder of Synthesia, said in a statement. “I’m excited to bring these experiences to our over 60,000 customers, which range from the world’s largest brands to thousands of small businesses that use Synthesia to communicate internally and externally with unmatched engagement and efficiency.”

In June, Synthesia announced the development of Synthesia 2.0, which it called the world’s first enterprise AI video platform. The platform includes personal avatars, an AI video assistant, and a multilingual video player.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

IBM and L’Oréal’s AI model to create sustainable cosmetics

IBM and L’Oréal’s AI model to create sustainable cosmetics

IBM logo on a black sign in front of blurred buildings in the background
IBM’s quantum data center at the IBM Campus in Ehningen, Germany on October 1, 2024.
Photo: SILAS STEIN/AFP (Getty Images)

IBM (IBM) and L’Oréal announced a collaboration this week to use the tech giant’s generative AI technology for discoveries in cosmetic formulation data that can aid in L’Oréal’s use of sustainable raw materials.

Advertisement

The collaboration will involve a custom AI foundation model built for L’Oréal’s research and innovation team to formulate new products and reformulate existing ones. The model will be trained on large data sets of formulations and components for cosmetics.

Advertisement