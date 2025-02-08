OpenAI's deep research, ByteDance's video AI, and Meta's AI framework: This week's AI launches

OpenAI launched its Deep Research AI agent this week that can “synthesize large amounts of online information” with its reasoning capabilities, as well as complete multi-step research. Deep Research is powered by a version of OpenAI’s upcoming o3 reasoning model.

“It accomplishes in tens of minutes what would take a human many hours,” OpenAI said about the agent, which is available through ChatGPT.

After a user gives the agent a prompt, it works independently to find, analyze, and synthesize information on the internet to generate “a comprehensive report at the level of a research analyst.” Deep Research can analyze text, images, and PDFs.