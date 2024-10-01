Nvidia and 6 other firms that could get in on OpenAI's next big funding round

Amid a spate of executive resignations and reports that it’s spending more than it’s making, OpenAI is reportedly preparing to close a $6.5 billion funding round that could value the artificial intelligence startup at $150 billion.

Thrive Capital is reported to be leading the round, and tech behemoths Microsoft (MSFT) and Nvidia (NVDA) are reportedly involved in talks too. Apple (AAPL) , which has a partnership with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT into its iPhone operating system, recently dropped out of talks to participate in the funding round, The Wall Street Journal reported.

As OpenAI looks for investors for its multi-billion dollar round, it is also talking to investors about restructuring its non-profit status to attract investors, the Financial Times reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.

And as it considers a for-profit structure, chief executive Sam Altman has reportedly told employees he doesn’t plan to get a “giant equity stake” in the company. During a meeting with Altman and Sarah Friar, OpenAI’s chief financial officer, both leaders told employees that the company’s investors are concerned over Altman not having equity, CNBC reported.

Here are the companies expected to invest in OpenAI’s $6.5 billion funding round.

