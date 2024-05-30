OpenAI has some new ChatGPT perks for nonprofits

OpenAI is reaching back to its roots with the target of its latest initiative — nonprofits. The artificial intelligence company’s new OpenAI for Nonprofits initiative aims to improve accessibility to ChatGPT Team and Enterprise for nonprofit organizations.

Through the initiative, nonprofit organizations can access ChatGPT Team for $20 per user per month. The product normally costs $25 to $30 per user per month. Meanwhile, larger nonprofits can get 50% off ChatGPT Enterprise. With this access, nonprofits can use OpenAI’s new advanced GPT-4o, custom GPTs, a collaborative workspace, other advanced and administrative tools, and have privacy and security standards.

Nonprofits already use the company’s tools “to increase productivity and serve their communities,” OpenAI said. “Operational challenges, limited funding, and staffing shortages can often constrain their social impact. ChatGPT can help nonprofits of all sizes overcome these barriers, enabling them to achieve more with fewer resources.”

OpenAI shared four examples of how nonprofits around the world are using its technology in their operations. Serenas, a nonprofit focused on ending violence against females in Brazil, uses ChatGPT to draft grant proposals for international funding, which can help with writing in both English and Portuguese, OpenAI said. Meanwhile, THINK South Africa is using the technology “to clean, analyze, and interpret health data.” Other examples include using ChatGPT for client-centered care and curating high quality resources.

OpenAI itself started as a nonprofit artificial intelligence research company in 2015. At the time, its goal was to advance AI “in the way that is most likely to benefit humanity as a whole, unconstrained by a need to generate financial return.” But the company announced a “capped profit” structure in 2019.

