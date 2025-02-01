OpenAI o3-mini for free, ChatGPT Gov, and ElevenLabs' Series C: This week's AI launches

OpenAI introduced a version of its chatbot called ChatGPT Gov this week to provide another way for U.S. government agencies to access its frontier AI models.

Through ChatGPT Gov, U.S. agencies can save and share conversations within their workspaces, use the flagship GPT-4o model, and build custom GPTs for use in government workspaces.

The AI startup said it believes “this infrastructure will expedite internal authorization of OpenAI’s tools for the handling of non-public sensitive data.”

“We believe the U.S. government’s adoption of artificial intelligence can boost efficiency and productivity and is crucial for maintaining and enhancing America’s global leadership⁠ in this technology,” OpenAI said.

OpenAI also announced an agreement with the U.S. National Laboratories this week to share its reasoning models for scientific research.