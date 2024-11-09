OpenAI backs robots, Amazon and Palantir's defense deal, Saudi Arabia's $100 billion bet: This week's AI launches

Physical Intelligence, a startup developing foundation models and learning algorithms for robots, raised a $400 million funding round this week that counted OpenAI and Amazon (AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos as investors, CNBC reported. The funding round valued the startup at $2.4 billion.

Advertisement

Thrive Capital, Sequoia Capital, Khosla Ventures, and Lux Capital are listed as the startup’s other investors. Its seed round in March was reportedly $70 million and valued the startup at $400 million.

For the past eight months, Physical Intelligence says it has developed a general-purpose robot foundation model called pi-zero that is “a first step toward our long-term goal of developing artificial physical intelligence, so that users can simply ask robots to perform any task they want, just like they can ask large language models (LLMs) and chatbot assistants.”