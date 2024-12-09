OpenAI launches its AI video-generator Sora for ChatGPT Plus and Pro users

OpenAI is releasing its text-to-video artificial intelligence generator, Sora, which it said is “critical to our AGI [artificial general intelligence] road map.”

“Video is important to OpenAI for a lot of reasons,” OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman said during it’s “12 Days of OpenAI livestream, including “to our culture” and “to how we hope humans will use AI.”

Altman said OpenAI doesn’t “want the world to just be text,” and that the startup wants its AI models “to be able to understand video and generate video.”

Sora, which OpenAI previewed in February, is being launched in the U.S. and other countries on Monday, and ChatGPT Plus and Pro users can access the model without paying extra.

The startup also announced it is launching Sora Turbo, “a new, high-end, accelerated version” of the original Sora model that can generate videos from text, animate images, and includes video-to-video features such as remixing video into new styles.

In November, OpenAI stopped the rollout of the AI video generator after artists who were given early access to test the tool leaked it to the public. In an open letter, the artists said that instead of being “early testers, red teamers and creative partners,” they instead felt that they were “being lured into ‘art washing’ to tell the world that Sora is a useful tool for artists.”

“Artists are not your unpaid R&D [research and development],” the letter said. “We are not your: free bug testers, PR puppets, training data, validation tokens.”

Last week, OpenAI announced that its o1 model was out of preview and available through ChatGPT Plus, during the first day of its “12 Days of OpenAI” event. o1, which has been in preview since September, now has a faster response time and “more powerful reasoning” capabilities that make it better for coding, math, and writing tasks, the startup said.