A.I.

OpenAI launches its AI video-generator Sora for ChatGPT Plus and Pro users

The text-to-video generator is “critical to our AGI roadmap," OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said

By
Britney Nguyen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
screenshot of Sora with different video generations
OpenAI’s Sora
Image: OpenAI

OpenAI is releasing its text-to-video artificial intelligence generator, Sora, which it said is “critical to our AGI [artificial general intelligence] road map.”

Suggested Reading

Stocks will be volatile until the cost of Trump's tariffs become clear, strategist says
Canada retaliates against Trump with new tariffs on American-made goods
Walmart is trying to pass tariff costs onto suppliers. It's not alone
Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Stocks will be volatile until the cost of Trump's tariffs become clear, strategist says
Canada retaliates against Trump with new tariffs on American-made goods
Walmart is trying to pass tariff costs onto suppliers. It's not alone
Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

“Video is important to OpenAI for a lot of reasons,” OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman said during it’s “12 Days of OpenAI livestream, including “to our culture” and “to how we hope humans will use AI.”

Advertisement

Related Content

Intel has a new CEO — and the stock jumps 12%
Tesla's reputational hit while Elon Musk works for Trump is unprecedented, JPMorgan says

Related Content

Intel has a new CEO — and the stock jumps 12%
Tesla's reputational hit while Elon Musk works for Trump is unprecedented, JPMorgan says

Altman said OpenAI doesn’t “want the world to just be text,” and that the startup wants its AI models “to be able to understand video and generate video.”

Advertisement

Sora, which OpenAI previewed in February, is being launched in the U.S. and other countries on Monday, and ChatGPT Plus and Pro users can access the model without paying extra.

Advertisement

The startup also announced it is launching Sora Turbo, “a new, high-end, accelerated version” of the original Sora model that can generate videos from text, animate images, and includes video-to-video features such as remixing video into new styles.

In November, OpenAI stopped the rollout of the AI video generator after artists who were given early access to test the tool leaked it to the public. In an open letter, the artists said that instead of being “early testers, red teamers and creative partners,” they instead felt that they were “being lured into ‘art washing’ to tell the world that Sora is a useful tool for artists.”

Advertisement

“Artists are not your unpaid R&D [research and development],” the letter said. “We are not your: free bug testers, PR puppets, training data, validation tokens.”

Last week, OpenAI announced that its o1 model was out of preview and available through ChatGPT Plus, during the first day of its “12 Days of OpenAI” event. o1, which has been in preview since September, now has a faster response time and “more powerful reasoning” capabilities that make it better for coding, math, and writing tasks, the startup said.