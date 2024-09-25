Oprah Winfrey, Selena Gomez, Al Pacino: 25 celebrities shopping at Costco, Target, and Walmart

Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail
Retail

Celebrities, it appears, are never too famous for a deal

By
Francisco Velasquez
Oprah Winfrey speaks at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, Illinois.
Oprah Winfrey speaks at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, Illinois.
Image: Mandel NGAN / AFP (Getty Images)

Celebrities are surprisingly relatable — at least when it comes to shopping. Case in point: you’re never too famous for a deal.

Whether it means a longer-than-expected trip to Costco (COST) or a cumbersome but necessary stop at Walmart (WMT), if you’re like most American consumers, it’s likely you’ve paid these retail giants (including Target (TGT) a recent visit.

For some celebrities, like Oprah Winfrey, Selena Gomez, and Al Pacino, high-end boutiques and super fancy restaurants don’t always cut it. Sometimes, the perfect solution is a good ol’ fashion grocery run.

GOBankingRates says it “went on an adventure” to discover which celebrities trade the glitz and glamour for the convenience of everyday shopping.

Let’s take a look at the 25 celebrities that have made the iconic Target, Costco, and Walmart run. We’ve included which retailer piqued that celebs interest and why (if the information is available).

Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey.
Lana Del Rey.
Image: Joseph Okpako (Getty Images)
  • Retail hotspot: Costco
  • The thrill? Her “happy place”
Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish in Narita, Japan.
Billie Eilish in Narita, Japan.
Image: Jun Sato (Getty Images)
  • Retail hotspot: Costco
  • The thrill? The retailer’s private label organic peanut butter
Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
Mandy Moore attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
Image: Lionel Hahn (Getty Images)
  • Retail hotspot: Costco
  • The thrill? Toilet paper and other household essentials
Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey is seen at "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on September 17, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Oprah Winfrey is seen at “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on September 17, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Image: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images (Getty Images)
  • Retail hotspot: Costco
  • The thrill? Being able to grab one of her Oprah Book Club recommendations
Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie attends the premiere of "Without Blood" in Toronto, Ontario.
Angelina Jolie attends the premiere of “Without Blood” in Toronto, Ontario.
Image: Robin Marchant (Getty Images)
  • Retail hotspot: Target
  • The thrill? Stocking up on household essentials
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande attends the red carpet ahead of the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris.
Ariana Grande attends the red carpet ahead of the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris.
Image: Matthew Stockman (Getty Images)
  • Retail hotspot: Target
  • The thrill? None specified (but Grande does have a perfume line that’s sold at Target)
Britney Spears

Britney Spears

Britney Spears at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City.
Britney Spears at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City.
Image: Allen Berezovsky/WireImage (Getty Images)
  • Retail hotspot: Target
  • The thrill? Reports, per GoBankingRates, suggest that Spears coped with the stress of touring and her conservatorship through retail therapy. Records show Spears made around 80 trips to Target in 2018.
Cardi B

Cardi B

Cardi B is seen wearing a Marc Jacobs sheer ruffled outfit outside the Marc Jacobs show.
Cardi B is seen wearing a Marc Jacobs sheer ruffled outfit outside the Marc Jacobs show.
Image: Daniel Zuchnik (Getty Images)
  • Retail hotspot: Target
  • The thrill? None specified
Blake Lively

Blake Lively

Blake Lively.
Blake Lively.
Image: Gareth Cattermole (Getty Images)
  • Retail hotspot: Target
  • The thrill? None specified, though Lively does have a beauty line sold at the retailer
Sarah Michelle Gellar

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Image for article titled Oprah Winfrey, Selena Gomez, Al Pacino: 25 celebrities shopping at Costco, Target, and Walmart
Image: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for IMDb) (Getty Images)
  • Retail hotspot: Target
  • The thrill? None specified, but Gellar is among those who says she cannot leave the store without buying at least some items
Al Pacino

Al Pacino

Al Pacino at the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Ovation Hollywood in Hollywood, California.
Al Pacino at the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Ovation Hollywood in Hollywood, California.
Image: Rodin Eckenroth (Getty Images)
  • Retail hotspot: Target
  • The thrill? Unfortunately, none specified
Lea Michele

Lea Michele

Lea Michale and Zandy Reich.
Lea Michale and Zandy Reich.
Image: Bruce Glikas (Getty Images)
  • Retail hotspot: Target
  • The thrill? Michele has been a fan for years, in the past she even co-hosted Feed America for Target
Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards.
Selena Gomez at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards.
Image: Gilbert Flores/Variety (Getty Images)
Austin Butler

Austin Butler

Austin Butler at the 'The Bikeriders' premiere in Hollywood, California.
Austin Butler at the ‘The Bikeriders’ premiere in Hollywood, California.
Image: Emma McIntyre/WireImage (Getty Images)
  • Retail hotspot: Target
  • The thrill? Not specified
Zendaya

Zendaya

Zendaya looks on during the Gentlemen's Singles Final between in London, England.
Zendaya looks on during the Gentlemen’s Singles Final between in London, England.
Image: Clive Brunskill (Getty Images)
  • Retail hotspot: Target
  • The thrill? Not specified, though the Dune-star has been seen shopping with her partner, Spider-Man actor Tom Holland
Lizzo

Lizzo

Lizzo at the 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" in New York City.
Lizzo at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” in New York City.
Image: Gilbert Flores/Variety (Getty Images)
  • Retail hotspot: Target
  • The thrill? Buying her album “Special” from the retailer directly
Amy Adams

Amy Adams

Amy Adams attends the Road to the Golden Globes Party in Toronto, Ontario.
Amy Adams attends the Road to the Golden Globes Party in Toronto, Ontario.
Image: Emma McIntyre (Getty Images)
  • Retail hotspot: Target
  • The thrill? Not specified
Nicolas Cage

Nicolas Cage

Nicolas Cage attends the premiere of Neon's "Longlegs" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood in Los Angeles, California.
Nicolas Cage attends the premiere of Neon’s “Longlegs” at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood in Los Angeles, California.
Image: Amy Sussman/GA/The Hollywood Reporter (Getty Images)
  • Retail hotspot: Target
  • The thrill? Not specified
Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson on the "The Kelly Clarkson" Show.
Kelly Clarkson on the “The Kelly Clarkson” Show.
Image: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal (Getty Images)
  • Retail hotspot: Walmart
  • The thrill? Groceries, partly because of the remote area where Clarkson says she lives
Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren

Dame Helen Mirren poses in the evian 'Mountain Of Youth' VIP suite during day 13 of Wimbledon 2024 on July 13, 2024 in London, England.
Dame Helen Mirren poses in the evian ‘Mountain Of Youth’ VIP suite during day 13 of Wimbledon 2024 on July 13, 2024 in London, England.
Image: Dave Benett (Getty Images)
  • Retail hotspot: Walmart
  • The thrill? Mirren told Kelly Clarkson that she’s become familiar with the big retailer while filming the Yellowstone series 1923
Post Malone

Post Malone

Post Malone performs during the Times Square New Year's Eve 2020 Celebration on December 31, 2019 in New York City.
Post Malone performs during the Times Square New Year’s Eve 2020 Celebration on December 31, 2019 in New York City.
Image: Noam Galai (Getty Images)
  • Retail hotspot: Walmart
  • The thrill? Not specified
Paul Bettany

Paul Bettany

Paul Bettany attends the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California.
Paul Bettany attends the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California.
Image: Rodin Eckenroth/GA/The Hollywood Reporter (Getty Images)
  • Retail hotspot: Walmart
  • The thrill? Sleuths on Reddit said they saw the actor there during the filming of “A Knight’s Tale”
Jamal Adams

Jamal Adams

Jamal Adams #33 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on from the sideline before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Jamal Adams #33 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on from the sideline before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Image: Ryan Kang (Getty Images)
  • Retail hotspot: Walmart
  • The thrill? Adams is among some athletes that turned to the retailer for some clothing options for a Complex shoot
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Met.
Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Met.
Image: Matt Winkelmeyer/MG18 (Getty Images)
  • Retail hotspot: Walmart
  • The thrill? The duo’s luxury designer label, The Row is not typically sold at Walmart, though there may have been specific collaborations in the past.
