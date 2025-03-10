In This Story OCC -11.17%

Optical Cable Corporation (OCC-11.17% ) has submitted its 10-Q filing for the quarterly period ended January 31, 2025.

Donald Trump will 'burn' Elon Musk soon, Anthony Scaramucci predicts CC Share Subtitles Off

English Donald Trump will 'burn' Elon Musk soon, Anthony Scaramucci predicts

The filing includes financial statements for the quarter, showing an increase in net sales to $15,742,617 from $14,854,765 in the same quarter the previous year. The increase is attributed to higher sales in both enterprise and specialty markets.

Donald Trump will 'burn' Elon Musk soon, Anthony Scaramucci predicts CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Donald Trump will 'burn' Elon Musk soon, Anthony Scaramucci predicts

Cost of goods sold for the quarter was $11,115,823, leading to a gross profit of $4,626,794, compared to $3,713,522 in the previous year. The gross profit margin increased to 29.4% from 25.0%.

Advertisement

Selling, general, and administrative expenses increased to $5,459,059 from $5,093,105, primarily due to higher employee and contracted sales personnel-related costs.

Advertisement

Net loss for the quarter was $1,107,431, compared to $1,425,274 in the previous year. The loss per share was $0.14, down from $0.18.

Advertisement

Cash provided by operating activities was $2,674,692, while cash used in investing and financing activities was $75,275 and $2,715,357, respectively.

Optical Cable Corporation had a working capital of $14,393,279 as of January 31, 2025. The company maintains its Revolver with North Mill Capital LLC, with $5.7 million of outstanding borrowings and $3.4 million in available credit.

Advertisement

The filing also details various financial agreements, including the Virginia Real Estate Loan and the Revolver with SLR Business Credit.

Optical Cable Corporation does not anticipate any material commitments for capital expenditures beyond the estimated $1.0 million for the fiscal year.

Advertisement

The company continues to focus on its fiber optic and copper data communication product offerings, addressing both enterprise and specialty market needs.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Optical Cable Corporation quarterly 10-Q report dated March 10, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.