Oracle Corporation (ORCL) reports earnings

In This Story ORCL -3.29%

Oracle Corporation (ORCL-3.29% ) has submitted its 10-Q filing for the quarterly period ended February 28, 2025.

Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says CC Share Subtitles Off

English Bitcoin will hit $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says

The filing reveals that Oracle's total revenues increased by 6% to $14.13 billion in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to $13.28 billion in the same quarter of the previous year. This growth was primarily driven by an 8% increase in cloud and license revenues.

Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Bitcoin will hit $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says

Operating expenses rose by 3% to $9.77 billion, largely due to increased costs in cloud services and license support, research and development, and sales and marketing.

Advertisement

Oracle's operating income for the quarter was $4.36 billion, up from $3.75 billion in the previous year. The company's net income increased to $2.94 billion, compared to $2.40 billion in the same quarter last year.

Advertisement

The company's effective tax rate for the quarter was 14.9%, compared to 16.2% in the previous year.

Advertisement

Oracle's cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $17.82 billion as of February 28, 2025, a 67% increase from $10.66 billion as of May 31, 2024.

The company issued $14.0 billion in senior notes during the first nine months of fiscal 2025 to refinance existing debt and for general corporate purposes.

Advertisement

Oracle's board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share, payable on April 23, 2025, to stockholders of record as of April 10, 2025.

The filing also notes Oracle's continued investment in research and development, with expenses increasing by 8% to $2.43 billion for the quarter.

Advertisement

Oracle's restructuring expenses decreased by 30% to $63 million for the quarter, as part of the company's ongoing efforts to improve operational efficiencies.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Oracle Corporation quarterly 10-Q report dated March 11, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.