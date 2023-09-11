Oracle: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Oracle Corp. (ORCL) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $2.42 billion.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had net income of 86 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were $1.19 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.14 per share.

The software maker posted revenue of $12.45 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

