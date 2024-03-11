DraftKings CEO says he's not making decisions based on their stock price, but looks at it every day
The best and worst moments of the 2024 Academy Awards

The best and worst moments of the 2024 Academy Awards

Oppenheimer, Ryan Gosling, Messi the dog, and bad jokes were all Oscar winners

By
Matt Schimkowitz / The A.V. Club
Clockwise from top left: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Jimmy Kimmel and John Cena, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito, Ryan Gosling and Slash, Al Pacino, Kate McKinnon and America Ferrera
Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

It was Hollywood’s biggest night. The 96th annual Academy Awards have come and gone, bestowing upon us a new crop of winners we’ll question in the future. These were the movies of 2023, and for the first time in the Oscars’ near-century of existence, all the nominees were worthy of inclusion. Sure, there were snubs (Lily Gladstone), some flubs (Tim Robbins), but no Tubbs (we didn’t see Jamie Foxx or EGOT creator Philip Michael Thomas anywhere during tonight’s broadcast).

Overall, it was a smooth show. What can we say? Jimmy Kimmel is running these events with precision, executing a three-and-a-half-hour award show with nary a slap or a streaker—well, maybe one streaker, but he was encouraged to do so. Kimmel kept the jokes light, the stage filled, and the awards moving as he managed another successful night of gold-handing.

We’re sure people will find things to complain about, so to get ahead of that, we’ve compiled some of the best and worst moments from the telecast.

Best bowtie: Messi the dog with the only correctly sized bowtie

Messi
Screenshot: ABC

Lots of people wear bowties, but only Messi knows how to pull it off. Messi, the lovable mutt who stole audiences’ hearts as the overdosing dog, Snoop, in Anatomy Of A Fall, was the star of tonight’s Oscars, giving Ryan Gosling a run for his money. The Oscars rightly made sure that everyone knew Messi was in attendance, so they didn’t have a repeat of the Jenny The Donkey fiasco from last year—we’ll forgive, but we never forget. Never one to miss a black-tie affair, Messi wore a long, floppy bowtie that made the likes of Christopher Nolan or the disrespectfully tieless Bradley Cooper look quite foolish.

Worst joke premise: Movies are too long

Oscars 2024: Watch Jimmy Kimmel’s opening monologue for the 96th Academy Awards

Killers Of The Flower Moon was so long, in the time it takes you to watch it, you could drive to Oklahoma and solve the murders yourself.” Sorry, Jimmy. The murders were solved. You’d know that had you watched the movie to the end. It’s time we stop reprimanding movies, especially those about the long, painful trail of genocide that runs throughout the world, for having the temerity to be long. Sometimes, experiencing a movie means taking a four-hour break from TikTok and actually sitting with art for a bit. Considering the longest (and arguably best) movie in the competition went home with zero awards, we have to assume that some of that is due to the handwringing around its length and the nonstop discussion about how much time audiences and Oscar voters will have to give over to ahem Martin Scorsese.

Best reason to start smoking: Da’Vine Joy Randolph wins Best Supporting Actress for The Holdovers

Da’Vine Joy Randolph Wins Best Supporting Actress for ‘The Holdovers’ | 96th Oscars (2024)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph’s best supporting actress win for The Holdovers was among the most joyous and beautiful of the night. It is such a wonderful performance, and she is so deserving of all her success. But we’d be remiss if we ignored her commitment to the craft that also doubles as the rare pro-smoking ad. Kimmel told the audience that Randolph was unhappy with the fake cigarettes provided to her by director Alexander Payne, so she took up some real heaters. You heard it from Jimmy Kimmel: Not only do cigarettes make you look cool, but they’ll also help you nab an Oscar.

Worst revelation: Ryan Gosling paints his abs on

Oscars 2024: Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt exchange playful barbs at the Academy Awards

Keep that shit to yourself, Emily Blunt. We know that movies are filled with illusions and tricks of light and shadow. Allow us to enjoy the suspension of disbelief for but a second longer before you tell us that Ryan Gosling has painted-on abs. This madness needs to stop. Leave Ryan Gosling’s abs alone. If you want to bother someone, bother Zac Efron. That dude has like a million abs.

Best use of “P.I.M.P.”: Justine Triet and Arthur Harari’s Best Adapted Screenplay win 

ANATOMY OF A FALL Accepts the Oscar for Writing (Original Screenplay)

In a perfect world, Anatomy Of A Fall’s masterful steel-drum version of 50 Cent’s “P.I.M.P.” would be used to play off all the celebrities running the light with their long-ass acceptance speeches. In an even more perfect world, there would’ve been a live performance of the song playing as Sandra Hueller tried to give an interview on the red carpet. We’ll just have to settle for it playing as Justine Triet and Arthur Harari took the stage to collect their well-deserved Best Original Screenplay award, but we’re not happy about it!

Worst fake award: The Academy’s “Thanks for the stunts” video

Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling
Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

After years of demanding recognition for stunt coordinators and performers at the Academy Awards, the Oscars finally acquiesced. Not with an actual award, mind you. Heavens no. They did a nice little montage about how important stunts are and moved on. Winning an Oscar has tangible benefits, such as increased pay. A general video package produced by the Oscars offers none of that. Just make an award to thank the people that make tentpole movies worth seeing. Maybe all this will play into Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt’s stuntman movie, The Fall Guy, only in theaters May 3.

Best upset: Godzilla Minus One

‘Godzilla Minus One’ Wins Best Visual Effects | 96th Oscars (2024)

The little movie about a big monster that could. Godzilla Minus One was a long shot in this Oscar race, especially squaring off against the expected Oscar sweeper Oppenheimer, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Tom Cruise. Nevertheless, with Godzilla action figures in hand, the hard-working artists behind the best sci-fi action movie of the year took home the gold for Best Visual Effects. What can we say? This was a very good year at the Oscars.

Best nude man: John Cena

Oscars 2024: Nearly naked John Cena presents award for Costume Design

“Costumes, they are so important,” John Cena sadly admitted as he stood naked in front of his co-workers. Among the best presentations of an award all night, the always-game John Cena (Honestly, who has ever been more game than he?) donned nothing more than an envelope as he sheepishly side-stepped onto the stage and presented the award for Best Costumes.

Worst slip of the tongue: Tim Robbins jinxing Robert De Niro

Robert Downey Jr. Wins Best Supporting Actor for ‘Oppenheimer’ | 96th Oscars (2024)

Robert Downey Jr. is the best supporting actor of the year, but Tim Robbins had other plans. When presenting nominee Robert De Niro, Tim Robbins accidentally referred to his performance as Killers Of The Flower Moon’s William Hale as “Oscar-winning.” De Niro is 80, Mr. Robbins. You can’t just play with his heart like that.

Best clap: Messi the dog

Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr. wins his first Academy Award for supporting actor in ‘Oppenheimer’

Move over, Nicole Kidman, because these paws give pause. It was Messi’s night, and he was showing some love for the other nominees and winners. Clapping along for Robert Downey Jr., we couldn’t believe the grace he showed, lifting his arms in unnatural ways and awkwardly patting them together. He is so magnanimous. Our Palm Dog is a good boy.

Best acceptance speech: Jonathan Glazer 

James Wilson, Leonard Blavatnik and Jonathan Glazer
Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

Despite the prevalence of movies about international conflicts and wartorn geopolitical hotspots, very few were willing to bring up the ongoing war in Gaza. Where others failed, Jonathan Glazer, director of Zone Of Interest, succeeded, explaining the meaning of his film in plain language:

“All our choices were made to reflect and confront us in the present — not to say, ‘Look what they did then,’ rather, ‘Look what we do now.’ Our film shows where dehumanization leads at its worst. It shaped all of our past and present. Right now we stand here as men who refute their Jewishness and the Holocaust being hijacked by an occupation, which has led to conflict for so many innocent people.

Whether the victims of October the seventh in Israel or the ongoing attack on Gaza, all the victims of this dehumanization, how do we resist?”

Watch the acceptance speech here.

Best description of being defeated by Batman: Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito

Oscars 2024: How Batman defeated both Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito

Twins stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito proved they still have a lot of chemistry tonight, presenting awards for Best Visual Effects and Best Editing. But tonight wasn’t about Twins, it was about two guys who failed to kill the Batman. Of course, Batman exploited Mr. Freeze’s only weakness: Love. As for Danny, well, Batman threw him out of the window. “That son of a bitch,” Schwarzenegger sneered. It was a great bit made better by the full sell from Michael Keaton, sitting in the audience and snarling at his former foes. No need for another legacy sequel, we got it all right here.

Worst recipient of tasteful nudes: Steven Spielberg

Oscars 2024: America Ferrera informs Kate McKinnon Jurassic Park series are ‘not documentaries’

Kate McKinnon, god bless her, didn’t know much about the category she presented tonight, Best Documentary. She thought Jurassic Park, Jurassic World, and Jurassic World: Dominion qualified for the category. Upon learning that none of the Jurassic Park movies were competing and the further horror that Jeff Goldblum isn’t real, she wondered aloud who she was sending her tasteful nudes. All we can say is, poor Dr. Spielberg.

Best Slash reveal: “I’m Just Ken”

Ryan Gosling sings ‘I’m Just Ken’ at the 96th Oscars with Slash

This year’s Best Song category was a tight race. While Billie Eilish’s contributions to the Barbie original soundtrack won, the other, much more popular song from the film blew the others off the stage. The Academy pulled out all the stops for Ryan Gosling’s performance of “I’m Just Ken,” but the cherry on top was Slash’s big, beautiful top hat making its way to the stage and the man himself shredding a Kenergetic solo.

Best reading of a Best Picture winner: Al Pacino

‘Oppenheimer’ Wins Best Picture | 96th Oscars (2024)

Ever since 2017, when Faye Dunaway nearly gave the Best Picture Oscar to La La Land, even though it didn’t win, presenters have been trying to overtake that mess-up in the hearts and minds of Oscar viewers. With his stammering and staggeringly human performance of Man Who Reads The Name Oppenheimer Off A Piece Of Paper, Pacino came close. For years, we’ll remember his immortal words: “Best Picture, uh, I have to go to the envelope for that. And I will. Here it comes. And my eyes see Oppenheimer?”

This was originally posted on The A.V. Club.

