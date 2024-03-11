It was Hollywood’s biggest night. The 96th annual Academy Awards have come and gone, bestowing upon us a new crop of winners we’ll question in the future. These were the movies of 2023, and for the first time in the Oscars’ near-century of existence, all the nominees were worthy of inclusion. Sure, there were snubs (Lily Gladstone), some flubs (Tim Robbins), but no Tubbs (we didn’t see Jamie Foxx or EGOT creator Philip Michael Thomas anywhere during tonight’s broadcast).

Overall, it was a smooth show. What can we say? Jimmy Kimmel is running these events with precision, executing a three-and-a-half-hour award show with nary a slap or a streaker—well, maybe one streaker, but he was encouraged to do so. Kimmel kept the jokes light, the stage filled, and the awards moving as he managed another successful night of gold-handing.

We’re sure people will find things to complain about, so to get ahead of that, we’ve compiled some of the best and worst moments from the telecast.