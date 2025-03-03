5 major events that crashed streaming apps — including the Oscars

When Netflix (NFLX) debuted its video streaming service in 2007, its main selling point was that viewers could pick and watch what they wanted on demand, whenever they wanted. Nearly two decades later, streaming platforms are increasingly experimenting with live events like sports and award shows. These events, which are becoming more expensive, can attract massive audiences — some of whom may stick around and become new subscribers — while also generating advertising revenue.

But streamers still face technical challenges, including crashes, login issues, and other disruptions, as exemplified during the Oscars on Sunday

Here are the major instances when widely viewed live events crashed a streaming platform.