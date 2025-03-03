5 major events that crashed streaming apps — including the Oscars

Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue
Business News

Live events such as the Super Bowl and award shows draw massive audiences for streamers, sometimes overwhelming and even crashing their apps

By
Bruce Gil
Emma Stone speaks onstage during the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Image: Kevin Winter / Staff (Getty Images)

When Netflix (NFLX) debuted its video streaming service in 2007, its main selling point was that viewers could pick and watch what they wanted on demand, whenever they wanted. Nearly two decades later, streaming platforms are increasingly experimenting with live events like sports and award shows. These events, which are becoming more expensive, can attract massive audiences — some of whom may stick around and become new subscribers — while also generating advertising revenue.

But streamers still face technical challenges, including crashes, login issues, and other disruptions, as exemplified during the Oscars on Sunday

Here are the major instances when widely viewed live events crashed a streaming platform.

The Oscars on Hulu

Cast and crew accept the Best Picture award for “Anora” onstage during the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Image: Kevin Winter / Staff (Getty Images)

Hulu’s (DIS) livestream of the Oscars on Sunday encountered several technical difficulties, frustrating many viewers. This was the first time the awards ceremony was available to stream online. Thousands of users reported issues logging into the platform. Additionally, just minutes before the winners of the Best Picture and Best Actress in a Leading Role categories were announced, the livestream cut out for some subscribers.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson on Netflix

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul speak onstage at the press conference in promotion for the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match at The Apollo Theater on May 13, 2024 in New York City.
Image: Sarah Stier / Staff (Getty Images)

Over 108 million people around the world tuned in to watch the boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul in November on Netflix, making the fight the most streamed sporting event ever. Unfortunately, thousands of viewers reported having issues loading the match.

Love is Blind reunion on Netflix

Love Is Blind cast, Brett Brown, Cameron Hamilton, Chelsea Griffin and Cole Barnett celebrate Netflix’s first Live Reunion with the Iconic Pods in Nashville on April 07, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee
Image: Danielle Del Valle / Stringer (Getty Images)

In 2023, Netflix attempted to stream a live reunion for the fourth season of its popular dating show, “Love Is Blind.” However, the event faced significant delays due to technical issues with the livestream.

Advertisement

“To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the Love Is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned,” Netflix posted on X the day of the reunion. “We’re filming it now and we’ll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and sorry.”

Super Bowl on Hulu and CBS All Access

Andrew Adams #26 and Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate as confetti falls after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.
Image: Patrick Smith / Staff (Getty Images)

In the early days of streaming, several platforms tried and failed to successfully live stream the Super Bowl. In 2018, viewers watching the Super Bowl on Hulu live TV service missed out on the final minutes of the game. And in 2021, CBS All Access (PARA), the predecessor to Paramount+, crashed during the start of the big game.

Game of Thrones on HBO Go

Actress Emilia Clarke attends the premiere of HBO’s “Game Of Thrones” Season 6 at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 10, 2016 in Hollywood, California.
Image: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Staff (Getty Images)

While not technically a live event, the season four premiere of “Game of Thrones” drew millions of viewers, overwhelming the cable channel’s then streaming app HBO Go (WBD) and causing it to crash.

