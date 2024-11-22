Ozempic 2.0, the Oura ring's new trick, and RFK Jr. vs. vaccines: Pharma news roundup

Oura smart rings will soon be able to help users track their blood sugar levels through a new partnership with Dexcom (DXCM), the maker of the U.S.’s first over-the-counter continuous glucose monitor.

Peter Marks, the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) head of vaccine safety said on Thursday that President-elect Donald Trump’s embrace of vaccine skeptics like Robert. F. Kennedy Jr. could be an opportunity for the science community to make a case for vaccines to the public.

Novo Nordisk (NVO) — the company credited with ushering in the current weight-loss drug revolution when it launched its blockbuster diabetes treatment Ozempic in 2017 — is working on its next act, a stronger weight-loss drug called CagriSema.

Check out those stories and more pharmaceutical news highlights from this week.