Ozempic 2.0, the Oura ring's new trick, and RFK Jr. vs. vaccines: Pharma news roundup

Business News

Plus, weight loss drug makers want more insurance plans to cover Wegovy and Zepbound

By
Bruce Gil
Image for article titled Ozempic 2.0, the Oura ring&#39;s new trick, and RFK Jr. vs. vaccines: Pharma news roundup
Graphic: Images: Susan Walsh, Steve Christo - Corbis / Contributor, Oura, Don & Melinda Crawford/Education Images/Universal Images Group

Oura smart rings will soon be able to help users track their blood sugar levels through a new partnership with Dexcom (DXCM), the maker of the U.S.’s first over-the-counter continuous glucose monitor.

Peter Marks, the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) head of vaccine safety said on Thursday that President-elect Donald Trump’s embrace of vaccine skeptics like Robert. F. Kennedy Jr. could be an opportunity for the science community to make a case for vaccines to the public.

Novo Nordisk (NVO) — the company credited with ushering in the current weight-loss drug revolution when it launched its blockbuster diabetes treatment Ozempic in 2017 — is working on its next act, a stronger weight-loss drug called CagriSema.

Check out those stories and more pharmaceutical news highlights from this week.

Top FDA vaccine official says RFK Jr. nomination is a chance for scientists to make the case for vaccines

Director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Peter Marks, testifies during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on the federal coronavirus response on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, March 18, 2021.
Image: Susan Walsh (Getty Images)

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) head of vaccine safety says that President-elect Donald Trump’s embrace of vaccine skeptics could be an opportunity for the science community to teach the public about the value of these life-saving drugs. However, if these efforts fail it could lead to “natural consequences.”

Weight loss drug makers want more insurance plans to cover Wegovy and Zepbound

Wegovy is produced by pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk.
Image: Steve Christo - Corbis / Contributor (Getty Images)

Weight-loss drug makers are directly targeting employers in a campaign to expand health insurance coverage of their popular, but pricey, medications. The Wall Street Journal reports that reps for both Novo Nordisk, the maker of Ozempic and Wegovy, and its rival Eli Lilly (LLY), which produces Zepbound and Mounjaro, are visiting labor unions and HR teams across the country to make the case for anti-obesity drugs.

The Oura ring will soon help you monitor your blood sugar

The new Oura Ring 4 is available in six colors: brushed silver, gold, rose gold, silver, stealth, and black.
Image: Oura

Oura smart rings will soon be able to give users deeper insights about their blood sugar levels through a new partnership with Dexcom, the maker of the U.S.’s first over-the-counter continuous glucose monitor. The two companies on Tuesday announced the strategic partnership, which they say paves the way for their devices and apps to be used together to give users a more comprehensive picture of their overall health.

Even Walmart is afraid of the weight loss drug boom

Walmart.
Image: Don & Melinda Crawford/Education Images/Universal Images Group (Getty Images)

The weight loss drug boom is here, and even retailers like Walmart are starting to feel the pressure to compete. With prescriptions for GLP-1 drugs such as Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro skyrocketing, the industry has changed for the health and wellness market – so much so that Walmart (WMT) CEO Doug McMillion acknowledged during the company’s earnings call on Nov. 19 that it’s facing “margin pressure” from the growing popularity of the medications.

Weight loss drugs are more likely to be covered on government-funded insurance than on private plans

Still life of Wegovy an injectable prescription weight loss medicine that has helped people with obesity. It should be used with a weight loss plan and physical activity.
Image: UCG / Contributor (Getty Images)

New data shows that government-funded health insurance plans in the United States provide the majority of coverage for popular weight-loss drugs like Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy and Eli Lilly’s Zepbound. Some insurance companies and employers have been hesitant to cover the treatments due to their high cost.

A stronger Ozempic is coming. What to know about CagriSema, Novo Nordisk’s new weight loss drug

An Ozempic needle injection pen is seen in this illustration photo in Warsaw, Poland on 03 September, 2023.
Image: NurPhoto / Contributor (Getty Images)

Novo Nordisk — the company credited with ushering in the current weight-loss drug revolution when it launched its blockbuster diabetes treatment Ozempic in 2017 — is working on its next act, a weight-loss drug called CagriSema. The experimental drug is currently undergoing late-stage clinical trials for the treatment of obesity and type 2 diabetes.

Pfizer, Moderna, and other vaccine stocks are falling as Trump taps anti-vaxxer RFK Jr. for health secretary

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at a rally for President-elect Donald Trump in Georgia. Kennedy ended his run for office earlier this year, telling his supporters to back the Republican.
Photo: Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images)

Healthcare stocks were falling last Friday morning after noted anti-vaccine crusader Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was announced as President-elect Donald Trump’s pick to be the next Secretary of Health and Human Services. Kennedy has touted debunked claims linking vaccines to autism and compared vaccination to the Holocaust.

Amazon is getting into the hair loss and erectile dysfunction business

Amazon Prime members can now get access to affordable medications for hair loss, skin care, and ED.
Image: Amazon

Amazon (AMZN) has been steadily expanding into healthcare, and now it’s setting its sights on telehealth companies like Hims & Hers (HIMS) and Ro. The e-commerce giant recently announced that its telehealth and online pharmacy services will now offer Prime members low, upfront prices for treatments of conditions such as hair loss, anti-aging skincare, and erectile dysfunction (ED).

