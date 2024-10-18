Ozempic to treat addiction, Walgreens closes stores, weight loss drugs for work: Pharma news roundup

Blockbuster diabetes and weight loss drugs, known as GLP-1 treatments, could help reduced the rate of overdoses and intoxications for people with substance use disorders, according to a new study published Thursday in the scientific journal Addiction. Walgreens announced this week that it will close another 1,200 stores in the U.S. over the next three years. And Eli Lilly has partnered with the government of the United Kingdom to see if its blockbuster weight loss drug could help get some people back to work.

Check out those stories and more pharmaceutical news highlights from this week.