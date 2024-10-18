Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Ozempic to treat addiction, Walgreens closes stores, weight loss drugs for work: Pharma news roundup

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Pharma

Ozempic to treat addiction, Walgreens closes stores, weight loss drugs for work: Pharma news roundup

Plus, Noom launches AI muscle mass scans, and Zealand Pharma''s CEO says next-gen weight loss drugs will have fewer side effects

By
Bruce Gil
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Ozempic to treat addiction, Walgreens closes stores, weight loss drugs for work: Pharma news roundup
Graphic: Images: NurPhoto / Contributor, Noom, NurPhoto / Contributor, Spencer Platt

Blockbuster diabetes and weight loss drugs, known as GLP-1 treatments, could help reduced the rate of overdoses and intoxications for people with substance use disorders, according to a new study published Thursday in the scientific journal Addiction. Walgreens announced this week that it will close another 1,200 stores in the U.S. over the next three years. And Eli Lilly has partnered with the government of the United Kingdom to see if its blockbuster weight loss drug could help get some people back to work.

Advertisement

Check out those stories and more pharmaceutical news highlights from this week.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 7

Ozempic and other weight loss drugs could help treat alcohol and drug addiction, study says

Ozempic and other weight loss drugs could help treat alcohol and drug addiction, study says

An Ozempic needle injection pen is seen in this illustration photo in Warsaw, Poland on 03 September, 2023.
An Ozempic needle injection pen is seen in this illustration photo in Warsaw, Poland on 03 September, 2023.
Image: NurPhoto / Contributor (Getty Images)

The case that Ozempic and other GLP-1 medications could help people with substance use disorders is getting stronger. Blockbuster diabetes and weight loss drugs, known as GLP-1 treatments, could help people struggling with alcohol and opioid addiction, according to a new study published Thursday in the scientific journal Addiction. 

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 7

A digital health care app is using AI scans to detect muscle loss from weight-loss drugs

A digital health care app is using AI scans to detect muscle loss from weight-loss drugs

Noom’s new AI-powered body scan feature.
Noom’s new AI-powered body scan feature.
Image: Noom

The psychology-focused digital health care platform Noom announced an AI-powered feature on Thursday that aims to address one of the major side effects of popular weight loss drugs: lean muscle mass loss. Noom launched a body scan feature on their app on Thursday, in partnership with Prism Labs, that allows users to generate a 3D avatar of their body and get body composition stats — all from a 10-second video of their body taken with a smartphone.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 7

Can weight loss drugs get people back to work? Eli Lilly wants to find out

Can weight loss drugs get people back to work? Eli Lilly wants to find out

Medical bottles and syringe are seen with Eli Lilly and Company logo displayed on a screen in the background in this illustration photo.
Medical bottles and syringe are seen with Eli Lilly and Company logo displayed on a screen in the background in this illustration photo.
Image: NurPhoto / Contributor (Getty Images)

Eli Lilly (LLY) has partnered with the government of the United Kingdom to see if its blockbuster weight loss drug could help get some people back to work. The pharma giant said that it is investing £279 million ($365 million) in the country’s life sciences industry to help “tackle significant health challenges.” As part of the partnership, Eli Lilly will work with the government to conduct a five-year, real-world study to look at the effectiveness of the company’s tirzepatide, the drug in Zepbound and Mounjaro. The study will also collect data on healthcare resource utilization, quality of life, and changes in participants’ employment status and sick days from work.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 7

Walgreens will close 1,200 stores as it loses billions

Walgreens will close 1,200 stores as it loses billions

Image for article titled Ozempic to treat addiction, Walgreens closes stores, weight loss drugs for work: Pharma news roundup
Photo: Spencer Platt (Getty Images)

Walgreens (WBA) announced Tuesday that it will close another 1,200 stores in the U.S. as it tries to stem hemorrhaging losses. The pharmacy chain, which reported a $3 billion quarterly loss, said the closures will happen over the next three years. It did not specify which stores would be shutting down but said 500 of the stores will close in its 2025 fiscal year. 

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 7

Next-gen weight loss drugs will have fewer side effects than Ozempic, pharma CEO says

Next-gen weight loss drugs will have fewer side effects than Ozempic, pharma CEO says

An Ozempic (semaglutide) injection pen is seen on a kitchen table.
Image: NurPhoto / Contributor (Getty Images)

Zealand Pharma CEO Adam Steensberg said the company is working on a next-generation weight loss drug that’s designed to work differently than those currently on the market and with the potential for fewer side effects. 

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement

7 / 7