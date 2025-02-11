Ozempic and other weight loss drugs may be linked to conditions that could lead to blindness, study says

Popular diabetes and weight-loss drugs, including Ozempic (NVO+0.08% ) and Zepbound (LLY+0.32% ), may have a potential link with several eye conditions that can cause vision loss, according to a new investigatory review published recently in the scientific journal JAMA Ophthalmology.

The study focused on nine patients that received prescriptions for semaglutide, the active ingredient in Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic and Wegovy , or tirzepatide, the active ingredient in Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro and Zepbound.

Seven of the patients developed a rare eye condition known as NAION, a condition in which blood flow in the optic nerve is reduced leading to sudden and irreversible blindness. The condition is the most common optic nerve disease in the United States, affecting up to 10 out of 100,000 older Americans every year, according to the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

Another patient developed bilateral papillitis — the swelling of both optic nerve heads. And the ninth patient developed paracentral acute middle maculopathy — the loss of blood flow to a part of the retina.

The study authors hypothesized that the conditions were a result of rapid changes in blood sugar levels caused by the drugs, “rather than a toxic effect of the drugs.”

“Patient safety is a top priority for Novo Nordisk, and we take all reports about adverse events from use of our medicines very seriously,” a Novo Nordisk spokesperson told Quartz. “This also relates to eye conditions, which are well-known comorbidities for people living with diabetes.”

The spokesperson added that Novo Nordisk has conducted an analysis across clinical trials of GLP-1 meds, the class of drugs that semaglutide belongs to, looking at NAION diagnoses and has found no evidence of a causal link between the drugs and the eye condition. Additionally, the spokesperson clarified that NAION is not listed as a known adverse drug reaction for the company’s branded semaglutide products including Ozempic and Wegovy, according to their official labels.

Eli Lilly did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Quartz.

The study’s lead author, Bradley Katz — an opthlamologist and professor at the University of Utah, told MedicalNewsToday that the researchers are not recommending anyone to stop using the popular medications.

“What we are recommending is that if you experience a change in your vision while using one of these drugs, you should consult the prescribing doctor and see an ophthalmologist,” Katz said.

This review follows two studies from last year that also found a link between semaglutide and NAION.

According to the study from December, diabetes patients using Ozempic were found to be over twice as likely to develop NAION compared to those taking other diabetes medications. Still, the study determined that the overall incidence of the condition was exceptionally low, with just 1.4 additional cases per 10,000 patient-years of observation — calculated as the number of patients multiplied by the years they were monitored — among those taking Ozempic compared to users of other diabetes medications. If the risk remains consistent over time, a type 2 diabetes patient taking Ozempic for 20 years would face a 0.3% to 0.5% likelihood of developing NAION, according to the study.