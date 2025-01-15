The 5 most Ozempic states in America — and the 4 least

Diabetes and weight-loss medications, known as GLP-1 or incretin drugs, have taken the world by storm — especially the United States. Popularized by Ozempic, these treatments mimic gut hormones that regulate blood sugar and suppress appetite, making them highly sought after for their weight-loss effects. Popular name brands of these treatments include Novo Nordisk’s (NVO) Wegovy and Eli Lilly’s (LLY) Zepbound.

Sales of these drugs have skyrocket in recent years. According to Morgan Stanley (MS) analysts, the global market for these medications could hit $105 billion by 2030. In the U.S. alone, the bank projects that around 31.5 million people — or nearly 10% of the population — will be using these treatments by 2035.

Still, the popularity and accessibility of GLP-1 medications vary greatly depending on the state.

Check out the state’s with the highest and lowest GLP-1 prescription rates, according to data from health analytics company PurpleLab: