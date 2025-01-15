Netflix, Walmart, and Mastercard are stocks to buy in a wobbly market, analyst says
Pharma

The 5 most Ozempic states in America — and the 4 least

Rates of prescriptions for GLP-1 weight loss drugs vary greatly depending on the state

By
Bruce Gil
Image: Steve Christo - Corbis / Contributor (Getty Images)

Diabetes and weight-loss medications, known as GLP-1 or incretin drugs, have taken the world by storm — especially the United States. Popularized by Ozempic, these treatments mimic gut hormones that regulate blood sugar and suppress appetite, making them highly sought after for their weight-loss effects. Popular name brands of these treatments include Novo Nordisk’s (NVO) Wegovy and Eli Lilly’s (LLY) Zepbound.

Sales of these drugs have skyrocket in recent years. According to Morgan Stanley (MS) analysts, the global market for these medications could hit $105 billion by 2030. In the U.S. alone, the bank projects that around 31.5 million people — or nearly 10% of the population — will be using these treatments by 2035.

Still, the popularity and accessibility of GLP-1 medications vary greatly depending on the state.

Check out the state’s with the highest and lowest GLP-1 prescription rates, according to data from health analytics company PurpleLab:

5th Highest: Louisiana

Image: ANDREY DENISYUK (Getty Images)

Louisiana has a rate of 15.4 prescriptions per 1,000 residents.

4th Highest: Mississippi

Image: larrybraunphotography.com (Getty Images)

Mississippi has a rate of 16.1 prescriptions per 1,000 residents.

3rd Highest: Alaska

Image: BriBar (Getty Images)

Alaska has a rate of 17.5 prescriptions per 1,000 residents.

2nd Highest: West Virginia

Image: Ali Majdfar (Getty Images)

West Virginia has a rate of 18.9 prescriptions per 1,000 residents.

Highest: Kentucky

Image: halbergman (Getty Images)

Kentucky has a rate of 20.7 prescriptions per 1,000 residents.

3rd Lowest (tie): Hawaii

Image: M Swiet Productions (Getty Images)

Hawaii has a rate of 4.3 prescriptions per 1,000 residents.

3rd Lowest (tie): Wisconsin

Image: DenisTangneyJr (Getty Images)

Wisconsin has a rate of 4.3 prescriptions per 1,000 residents.

2nd Lowest: Massachusetts

Image: John Coletti (Getty Images)

Massachusetts has a rate of 4 prescriptions per 1,000 residents.

Lowest: Rhode Island

Image: Yiming Chen (Getty Images)

Rhode Island has a rate of 3.7 prescriptions per 1,000 residents.

