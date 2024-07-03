Pharma

Ozempic could be linked to a common cause of sudden blindness, study says

Researcher found an association between semaglutide — the active ingredient in Ozempic and Wegovy — and nonarteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION)

By
Bruce Gil
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Ozempic is medicine for adults with type 2 diabetes that along with diet and exercise may improve blood sugar.
Ozempic is medicine for adults with type 2 diabetes that along with diet and exercise may improve blood sugar.
Image: Steve Christo - Corbis / Contributor (Getty Images)
In This Story
NVO-4.09%

Novo Nordisk’s blockbuster diabetes and weight loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy may have a potential link with an eye condition that causes vision loss, according to a new study published Wednesday in JAMA Ophthalmology

Suggested Reading

Elon Musk's DOGE is coming for JD Vance's hometown
Humana and CVS stock pop on Medicare payout and Dr. Oz news
McDonald's is doubling down on lemonade
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Elon Musk's DOGE is coming for JD Vance's hometown
Humana and CVS stock pop on Medicare payout and Dr. Oz news
McDonald's is doubling down on lemonade
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

In a observational study, researchers found that diabetic and obese patients that were prescribed semaglutide — the active ingredient in Ozempic and Wegovy — had a higher risk of developing nonarteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION).

Advertisement

Related Content

Novo Nordisk's experimental weight loss pill has some concerning side effects
Ozempic maker Novo Nordisk gets more weight loss drug competition as a rival releases promising data

Related Content

Novo Nordisk's experimental weight loss pill has some concerning side effects
Ozempic maker Novo Nordisk gets more weight loss drug competition as a rival releases promising data

NAION is a condition in which blood flow in the optic nerve — a bundle nerve fibers that connects the back of the eye to the brain — is reduced leading to sudden and irreversible blindness. The condition is the most common optic nerve disease in the United States, affecting up to 10 out of 100,000 older Americans every year, according to the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

Advertisement

The study’s researchers analyzed medical recorders over the past six years from over 16,000 patients in the Boston area.

Advertisement

Of those patients, 710 where diagnosed with type 2 diabetes with 194 being prescribed semaglutide. Of the patients in this cohort that were given semaglutide 17 ended up developing NAION. For comparison, there were only six cases of NAION among the patients who were not prescribed semaglutide. This translated to a slightly over 4% higher risk of diabetic patients taking semaglutide developing NAION.

The risk was even higher for obese patients. In separate cohort of 979 patients with obesity, 361 were prescribed semaglutide. There were 20 patients in this cohort that were given semaglutide and developed NAION. And only 3 patients who were not prescribed semaglutide developed NAION. This indicated a 7.6% higher risk for semaglutide patients.

Advertisement

The study authors wrote that findings only “suggest an association between semaglutide and NAION” and that further studies are required to determine causality.